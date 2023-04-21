Breaking News

Furious Dominic Raab quits with blast at civil servants after bullying probe upholds two complaints

21 April 2023, 09:54 | Updated: 21 April 2023, 11:53

Dominic Raab said he was resigning as Deputy PM over a report into allegations of bullying
Dominic Raab said he was resigning as Deputy PM over a report into allegations of bullying. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Asher McShane

Dominic Raab has resigned as justice secretary and deputy prime minister over an inquiry into bullying allegations.

Mr Raab quit today, saying the inquiry "set a dangerous" precedent and would "encourage spurious complaints against Ministers".

It comes following the conclusion of an inquiry into bullying claims - with the report handed over to the Prime Minister yesterday. The full findings have yet to be published.

Mr Raab faced multiple complaints over his dealings with civil servants, including claims that he bullied and belittled staff, driving some to tears or even causing them to vomit before meetings.

Dave Penman, the boss of the FDA union, which represents civil servants, told the BBC: “"There are demanding bosses and there are bullies, and everyone knows the difference.”

The FDA went on to call for an independent inquiry into ministerial bullying.

Mr Penman added: “He was guilty of bullying civil servants, and therefore, had breached the ministerial code.

“His obviously reluctant tone and dismissal of the complaints says more about his conduct than any findings will.

“This resignation is not a vindication of the current system, it’s a damning indictment.”

Dominic Raab - In profile

Read More: Read it in full: Dominic Raab's furious resignation letter to the prime minister

Read More: Andrew Marr: Dominic Raab's future hangs on question of what is acceptable in the workplace today

Mr Raab said in his resignation letter that ‘spurious complaints’ would ‘have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government.’

He continued: “Ministers must be able to exercise direct oversight with respect to senior officials over critical negotiations conducted on behalf of the British people.

“Ministers must be able to give direct critical feedback on briefings and submissions to senior officials, in order to set the standards and drive the reform the public expect of us.”

Dominic Raab has quit over the bullying report. PM Rishi Sunak has yet to respond
Dominic Raab has quit over the bullying report. PM Rishi Sunak has yet to respond. Picture: Alamy

He wrote: "Dear Prime Minister, I am writing to resign from your government, following receipt of the report arising from the inquiry conducted by Adam Tolley KC.

"I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word.

"It has been a privilege to serve you as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work as a minister in a range of roles and departments since 2015, and pay tribute to the many outstanding civil servants with whom I have worked.

"Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government."

He had previously promised to resign if the inquiry found evidence of bullying saying it is “important to keep my word.”

He said the inquiry dismissed all but two of the claims against him and hit out at the flawed findings, saying it sets a “dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.”

PM Rishi Sunak received the report yesterday. He is yet to comment on the report.

Colleagues have claimed he could be “pretty belittling” and claimed he made on staff member cry.

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect, said: "There has been a toxic culture at the top of government for too long with civil servants and public trust paying the price for this chaos. The Prime Minister now needs to clean out the rest of the stables.

"These issues go to the heart of the anger and distrust many people feel towards the way our country runs. It is time for ministers to step up and to start restoring trust both for civil servants and the good of the country.

"It is never easy to speak out about abuse from someone in power and I would like to pay tribute to those who have had the courage to do so.

"This should be a wake-up call for ministers, that the way to deliver for the public is to respect and value public servants."

The Liberal Democrats demanded a by-election in Dominic Raab's constituency of Esher and Walton.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dominic Raab has quit as deputy prime minister and justice secretary

Dominic Raab quits with swipe at 'Kafkaesque' saga after bullying report found he 'insulted and intimidated' officials

An influencer has died from skin cancer

Influencer dies from skin cancer aged 30 after final heartbreaking post about taking things 'little by little'

The site of the crater after an explosion in Belgorod, Russia

Russia’s air force accidentally bombs its own city

Dominic Raab is no longer deputy PM and justice secretary

Dominic Raab resigns: How bullying allegations against ex-deputy PM and justice secretary unfolded

A little girl poses for a portrait after Eid Al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday amid joy and tragedy

Dominic Raab has resigned following accusations of bullying by civil servants

Read in full: Dominic Raab's furious resignation letter to the prime minister

The Save the Children worker, who is German, has lived and worked in Sudan for seven years with half that time spent in a job at the British Council.

'It's too dangerous to go outside': Aid worker trapped with son for a week in Sudan school speaks to LBC News

The couple split after Jelle Fresen was diagnosed with cancer

Teacher who dumped boyfriend after he was diagnosed with cancer faces backlash for deciding to run marathon for him

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin delivers his speech during the opening of the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany

US defence secretary seeks to stem discord with allies over document leaks

A member of the Arab Commando group which seized members of the Israeli Olympic team at their quarters appears with a hood over his face on the balcony of the village building where the commandos held

Germany sets up panel to review 1972 Munich Olympics attack

Emergency services rushed to 10 Fleet Place yesterday where a man died after becoming 'trapped'

Man dies after becoming ‘trapped’ in central London office building

A number of celebrities have decided to keep their blue ticks, despite the £11-per-month fee

Hundreds of celebrities lose verified status in Twitter's bonfire of blue ticks - but who has paid to keep it?

Sri Lankans went on a silent march to mark the fourth anniversary of the bomb attacks

Protesters demand justice after hundreds die in Easter bomb attacks

News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, centre, and his sons, Lachlan, left, and James Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch’s son ends Australian defamation suit

China's foreign minister Qin Gang speaks

China’s foreign minister steps up threats against Taiwan

Thomas Cashman, 34, was jailed for at least 42 years

Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s cowardly killer Thomas Cashman appeals to have 42-year murder sentence reduced

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ofsted's chief inspector has refused to drop "one-word assessments" despite calls from teachers across the country for the ratings to be abolished.

Ofsted to keep 'one-word assessments' despite backlash following death of headteacher Ruth Perry
Cars were destroyed in the blast

Russian war jet accidentally drops bomb on Russian city leaving huge crater in city centre

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan

Military committed to civilian rule, Sudan’s top general says

Kinsley White, 6, shows reporters a wound left on her face

Man held after six-year-old girl and parents shot trying to retrieve basketball

Camilla's son has defended her over Harry allegations

Camilla 'married Charles for love': Tom Parker Bowles insists there was no 'end game' for his mother to take the crown
Republican conservative radio show host Larry Elder

Conservative radio host Larry Elder joins Republican race to be US president

Cars are seen piled on top of each other at the collapsed parking garage (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Parking garage worker confirmed dead in New York collapse

US President Joe Biden

Biden 2024 campaign announcement ‘as soon as next week’

Gail Bradbrook is the co-founder of Extinction Rebellion

Extinction Rebellion chief spotted 'buying imported food and driving diesel car' ahead of fresh protests
Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan

Why Sudan’s conflict matters to the rest of the world

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William thrilled the restaurant

Your naan-jesty! Prince William surprises Indian restaurant by taking reservation for unsuspecting couple
The Duchess of York, who herself lived in America for a period of time, today spoke of the royal feud when asked what she thought the late Princess Diana would make of the rift.

'We should have much more kindness': Fergie's message to 'feuding' brothers William and Harry ahead of Coronation
Prince Harry recently announced he would be attending his father's Coronation alone

Prince Harry 'never heard from King Charles' about his invitation to the Coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation
Veteran’s Minister expects to end ex-armed forces homeless by January

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

The Transport Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary pledges 'robust' policing of London Marathon amid protest fears

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime
The alert will be broadcast on April 23.

Triggered by the UK's Emergency Alert system? Pull yourself together - you'll change your mind if it saves a relative
Anti-Tory caller slams the government

Anti-Tory caller blasts the government for trying to 'run the country on the cheap'

James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!’: James O’Brien criticises the right wing media’s tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise
Nick and GMP police chief

Manchester's top cop says 'you don't have to go to Cambridge' to work out stop and search gets weapons off streets
'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS

'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS
Gareth Eve

Widower of BBC's Lisa Shaw demands answers from govt after Covid vaccine led to his wife's death

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit