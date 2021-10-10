Designer Olivier Rousteing reveals injuries suffered in fireplace explosion

Olivier Rousteing shared pictures of himself wrapped in bandages. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Designer Olivier Rousteing has shared a picture of himself heavily bandaged after he suffered serious injuries in an accident at his home last year.

Rousteing, the creative director of fashion house Balmain, explained in a post on Instagram: "Exactly a year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded.

"I woke up the next morning in Paris’ Hôpital Saint Louis. The talented staff at that famous hospital, which was dealing with an incredible number of COVID cases at that same time, took amazing care of me.

"I cannot thank them enough. I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for too long.

"To be honest I am not really sure why I was so ashamed , maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities…"

He continued: "Now, a year later—healed, happy and healthy. I realize how truly blessed I am and I thank GOD everyday of my life.

"Today, I feel so free, so good and so lucky. I’m beginning a new chapter with a smile on my face and a heart full of gratitude.

"To the doctors and nurses at Saint Louis, and to all those who helped me during this long recovery and kept my secret : a profound thank-you. I love you."

Rousteing took up his post as Balmain's creative director in 2011.