First details of King's cancer care plan sheds light on why he only met Harry for 30 mins

Details of The King's care plan to battle his cancer have been revealed for the first time - as royal experts shed light on why Charles only met Harry for 30 minutes in their recent reunion. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Details of The King's care plan for his cancer battle have been revealed for the first time - as royal experts shed light on why Charles only met Harry for 30 minutes in their recent reunion.

Charles met his youngest son for just 30 minutes at Clarence House - a day after publicly revealing his diagnosis.

The link of the meeting was much discussed - with royal expert Robert Jobson saying that the brevity of the meeting was to prevent a discussion of sensitive topics, which could heighten The King's blood pressure.

Mr Jobson said: "You don't want his blood pressure going up. The King's not very well, whatever type of cancer it is, he's undergoing treatment."

The Royal watcher added that Charles will need calm and peace to recover from his illness - suggesting that he may soon leave Sandringham to stay at Wood Farm.

"The best thing for him is calm," Jobson said to the Sun on Sunday.

"After the initial kiss and hug, love you dad, hope you get better soon, what issues are going to get raised? Things that will get your blood pressure rising."

Revelations made in Jobson's detailed interview with the newspaper include:

Prince Harry’s dash across the Atlantic made people fear Charles’s condition is even worse than it is.

That Harry's claims about Camilla in his book could be the reason for the brief visit.

That the King is resolved to never abdicate as he pledges the rest of his life to ruling as his mother did.

Robert's opinion that Harry must realise he should apologise to his brother and father - but doubts he will.

The potential move to Wood Farm comes after Charles's father Prince Philip stayed frequently in the property after retiring from Royal life in 2017.

Robert said: “I would think he will stay at Sandringham House until they shut it down and they he may go to Wood Farm.

“When the late Queen was very sick she went to Wood Farm. It’s also where Prince Philip lived after his retirement.

“It’s a very relaxing place and he can be there with just a couple of servants and just really chill out.”

Robert said: “I would think he will stay at Sandringham House until they shut it down and they he may go to Wood Farm. . Picture: Getty

Jobsion suggested that the treatment Charles is receiving will not interfere with state duties - despite it forcing Charles to cancel public engagements.

The Palace has not confirmed a return date for The King.

A Roayl tour planned to go to Australia and Samoa looks "highly unlikely" to go ahead - even though the Palace insists arrangements for the long-haul tour are still continuing.

King Charles walked alongside Camilla as he arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning.

It marked his first public outing since Buckingham Palace announced that he had been diagnosed with a "form of cancer".

The King, who received treatment for an enlarged prostate last month, was forced to extend his hospital stay after it was discovered during tests.

Charles was seen in public for the first time on Tuesday as he left Clarence House the day after starting his treatment, following a brief reunion with Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

He was seen in public for the first time on Tuesday as he left Clarence House the day after starting his treatment, following a brief reunion with Prince Harry.

Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

