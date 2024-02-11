First details of King's cancer care plan sheds light on why he only met Harry for 30 mins

11 February 2024, 20:40 | Updated: 11 February 2024, 20:52

Details of The King's treatment plan to battle his cancer have been revealed for the first time - as royal experts shed light on why Charles only met Harry for 30 minutes in their recent reunion.
Details of The King's care plan to battle his cancer have been revealed for the first time - as royal experts shed light on why Charles only met Harry for 30 minutes in their recent reunion. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Details of The King's care plan for his cancer battle have been revealed for the first time - as royal experts shed light on why Charles only met Harry for 30 minutes in their recent reunion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles met his youngest son for just 30 minutes at Clarence House - a day after publicly revealing his diagnosis.

The link of the meeting was much discussed - with royal expert Robert Jobson saying that the brevity of the meeting was to prevent a discussion of sensitive topics, which could heighten The King's blood pressure.

Mr Jobson said: "You don't want his blood pressure going up. The King's not very well, whatever type of cancer it is, he's undergoing treatment."

The Royal watcher added that Charles will need calm and peace to recover from his illness - suggesting that he may soon leave Sandringham to stay at Wood Farm.

General View of Sandringham Estate
The Royal watcher added that Charles will need calm and peace to recover from his illness - suggesting that he may soon leave Sandringham to stay at Wood Farm. Picture: Getty

"The best thing for him is calm," Jobson said to the Sun on Sunday.

"After the initial kiss and hug, love you dad, hope you get better soon, what issues are going to get raised? Things that will get your blood pressure rising."

Revelations made in Jobson's detailed interview with the newspaper include:

  • Prince Harry’s dash across the Atlantic made people fear Charles’s condition is even worse than it is.
  • That Harry's claims about Camilla in his book could be the reason for the brief visit.
  • That the King is resolved to never abdicate as he pledges the rest of his life to ruling as his mother did.
  • Robert's opinion that Harry must realise he should apologise to his brother and father - but doubts he will.

The potential move to Wood Farm comes after Charles's father Prince Philip stayed frequently in the property after retiring from Royal life in 2017.

Robert said: “I would think he will stay at Sandringham House until they shut it down and they he may go to Wood Farm.

“When the late Queen was very sick she went to Wood Farm. It’s also where Prince Philip lived after his retirement.

“It’s a very relaxing place and he can be there with just a couple of servants and just really chill out.”

Robert Jobson reports with ABC during Prince Harry's, Duke...
Robert said: “I would think he will stay at Sandringham House until they shut it down and they he may go to Wood Farm. . Picture: Getty

Jobsion suggested that the treatment Charles is receiving will not interfere with state duties - despite it forcing Charles to cancel public engagements.

The Palace has not confirmed a return date for The King.

A Roayl tour planned to go to Australia and Samoa looks "highly unlikely" to go ahead - even though the Palace insists arrangements for the long-haul tour are still continuing.

King Charles walked alongside Camilla as he arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning.

It marked his first public outing since Buckingham Palace announced that he had been diagnosed with a "form of cancer".

The King, who received treatment for an enlarged prostate last month, was forced to extend his hospital stay after it was discovered during tests.

13th Annual NFL Honors
Charles was seen in public for the first time on Tuesday as he left Clarence House the day after starting his treatment, following a brief reunion with Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

He was seen in public for the first time on Tuesday as he left Clarence House the day after starting his treatment, following a brief reunion with Prince Harry.

Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

Read more: Prince William 'still processing' King Charles' shock cancer diagnosis but 'remains determined to keep putting family first'

Read more: King Charles breaks silence to thank well-wishers who provided the 'greatest comfort' after his cancer diagnosis

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince Of Wales

Humiliation as replacement ship for malfunctioning British carrier postpones departure for Nato exercises

The incident took place on Wadham Road in Bootle (inset stock image)

Man and woman charged after boy, 8, suffers serious head injuries after being mauled by 'XL Bully'

Alexander Stubb

Finns choose centre-right Stubb as president, preliminary results show

Destroyed buildings in Rafah

Biden warns Israel over possible military operation in Rafah

Four boys aged between 12 and 14 have been arrested on suspicion of rape in Rochdale.

Four boys aged between 12 and 14 arrested on suspicion of raping a girl in Rochdale

Brianna Ghey's mother Esther joined mourners to mark one year since the transgender teenager was murders by two child killers.

Brianna Ghey's mum Esther gives tearful tribute to murdered trans teen at vigil on first anniversary of killing

Donald Trump

Trump is putting safety of US troops and allies at risk, says Nato chief

Philippines landslide

Death toll from landslide rises to 54 with dozens still missing

A wheelchair user was forced to crawl up stairs at a London Overground station on her bottom

Shocking moment disabled woman forced to crawl up stairs at London Overground station due to broken lift

A British passenger without a passport or plane ticket managed to fly from Heathrow to New York

Brit charged after 'flying from Heathrow to New York without passport or ticket by tailgating another passenger'

Election 2024 Trump

Trump says he warned Nato ally he would let Russia ‘do whatever they want’

Supporters of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan

Allies of ex-PM Khan win biggest share of seats in final Pakistan election tally

Anti-semitism in Labour

Remember the hostages, says Dame Maureen Lipman at ‘lovelock’ installation

Firefighters tackle a blaze after a Russian attack on Kharkiv

Russia launches 45 drones in mass barrage of Ukraine

Tobias Ellwood says ‘prepare’ for a Trump win.

'Putin will enjoy this': Tobias Ellwood warns UK must 'prepare' for Trump win after 'unhinged' Nato remarks

Michael Gove has hit out at Keir Starmer

'Starmer is the jellyfish of British politics': Michael Gove hits out at Labour leader after u-turn on green spending

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taylor Swift Apartment Arrest

Taylor Swift thanks fans for Japan concerts ahead of expected Super Bowl arrival

Armed al-Shabab fighters in Somalia

Al-Shabab claims deadly attack in Somali capital

Iranians attend a rally in Tehran commemorating the 1979 Islamic Revolution

Iran marks 45th anniversary of Islamic Revolution amid wider Mid East tensions

A man casts his vote at a polling station in Espoo, Finland

Finns vote for new president to guide new Nato member as Russia’s neighbour

Argentine President Javier Milei greets Pope Francis

Pope and president embrace as Francis canonises Argentina’s first female saint

Charles was seen heading to church on Sunday

Smiling King Charles breaks cover as he attends church in Sandringham following cancer diagnosis
Prince William is 'still processing' the fact his father has cancer

Prince William 'still processing' King Charles' shock cancer diagnosis but 'remains determined to put family first'
The incident took place on Wadham Road in Bootle (inset stock image)

Boy, 8, suffers serious head injuries after being mauled by 'XL Bully' as police make double arrest
The British Army want to loosen security checks for overseas recruits in order to boost diversity and inclusion, according to reports.

Defence Sec 'furious' over 'woke' report urging British Army to prioritise diversity over security vetting for recruits
Rihanna

Super Bowl half-time show attracts biggest names in music

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sick AI books about the King's cancer diagnosis have been offered for sale on Amazon, sparking a furious response from Buckingham Palace.

AI-made books with sick lies about King Charles' cancer prompt furious response from Palace threatening legal action
The King has thanked well-wishers after he revealed he has cancer, saying they were the 'greatest comfort' for him in the days since his diagnosis.

King Charles breaks silence to thank well-wishers who provided the 'greatest comfort' after his cancer diagnosis
Kate has left Windsor for half-term with the children.

Kate Middleton 'on the mend' as she leaves Windsor for first time since operation 'to visit King Charles' with children

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit