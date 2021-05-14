Detectives will stay on Madeleine McCann case 'until there is nothing left'

14 May 2021, 10:31

By Kate Buck

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told LBC the investigation into Madeleine McCann's disappearance will "continue until there is nothing left to do".

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Friday during Call the Commissioner she said: "We are working closely with Portuguese authorities and the German authorities, and we will continue until there is nothing left to do."

Asked if there are funding issues with the investigation, she said: "There is not a funding issue. So far (we have) received support every time we have felt there was a line of inquiry to pursue."

Madeleine was three years old when she went missing on May 3 2007 while on holiday in Portugal.

The Metropolitan Police continue to treat Madeleine's disappearance as a missing persons inquiry.

Dame Cressida Dick spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Friday during Call the Commissioner
Dame Cressida Dick spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Friday during Call the Commissioner. Picture: LBC

But German investigators currently have a prime suspect, a convicted sex offender called Christian Brueckner, who they believe abducted and murdered Madeleine.

Brueckner is set to be charged with the 2004 rape of an Irish tour rep who was working in the area at that time, the Sun reported last week.

This week marked Maddie's 18th birthday, with her parents Kate and Gerry saying every May that passes is a "reminder of years passed, of years together lost, or stolen".

In a post on the Find Madeleine Facebook page, they said that Covid-19 has made the past year even harder, but thanked the police for continuing their investigation.

"We hang on to the hope, however small, that we will see Madeleine again. As we have said repeatedly, we need to know what has happened to our lovely daughter, no matter what," the couple said.

Madeleine was three years old when she went missing on May 3 2007 while on holiday in Portugal
Madeleine was three years old when she went missing on May 3 2007 while on holiday in Portugal. Picture: PA

"We still receive so many positive words and good wishes despite the years that have gone by. It all helps and for that we are truly grateful - thank you."

The campaign group keeping the memory of missing Madeleine McCann alive has vowed it is "never going to give up" its search as it marked her 18th birthday.

The well-known image of Madeleine in a pink sun hat was posted on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook group with the words "Happy 18th Birthday Madeleine!"

It was captioned: "We love you and we're waiting for you and we're never going to give up."

The post had received 11,000 "likes" and more than a thousand comments by Wednesday evening.

