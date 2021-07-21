Devastated parents pay tribute to teenage son killed in e-scooter 'hit-and-run'

21 July 2021, 10:46

Junior Shay Alexander died in a crash while riding an e-scooter
Junior Shay Alexander died in a crash while riding an e-scooter. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

The parents of a 16-year-old boy who died after being hit while riding an e-scooter in south-east London today paid tribute to their "beautiful son."

Junior Shay Alexander, 16, from Bromley, died on Sunday after being hit by a car on Southborough Lane at around 1.20am on Sunday, 18 July.

His grieving parents today paid tribute to him, saying: “We are still in shock and struggling to come to terms with the fact that our beautiful son is gone.

"He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, grandson and all those who knew him loved him.

His parents urged anyone with information to come forward and contact police.

"As we continue to deal with his unbearable loss we would ask that any witnesses to the incident please contact police. Any information – no matter how small – could be relevant," they said.

Scotland Yard said the driver of the car involved in the collision, a red Fiat Punto, did not stop at the scene.

The vehicle was discovered later the same morning in Southwood Close, Bromley.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision, causing death by dangerous driving and providing a positive alcohol breath test.

He was taken into custody and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

The e-scooter that Junior was riding at the time of the crash was also stolen from the scene.

On Monday 19 July a 46-year-old man attended a south London police station in possession of the e-scooter.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft and released under investigation.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw the crash or the e-scooter being taken from the scene, or anyone who saw a red Fiat Punto being driven in the area at the time.

Witnesses can contact 0208 285 1574, providing the reference 775/18JUL or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Local residents are also being urged to check doorbell video cameras and drivers who were in the area are asked to look back on dash-cam footage.

