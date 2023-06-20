‘Devil baby’ model who stalked Mason Mount avoids jail and is given a suspended sentence

20 June 2023, 16:57

Orla Sloan has received a 12-week suspended sentence.
Orla Sloan has received a 12-week suspended sentence. Picture: Alamy/social media

By Jenny Medlicott

Social media influencer Orla Sloan has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to 200 hours of unpaid work after she admitted to stalking Premier League footballers.

Orla Melissa Sloan, 22, has received a 12-week suspended sentence after she admitted to stalking Chelsea player Mason Mount, Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour and harassing Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell.

She attended Westminster Magistrates Court today where she was also given a 30-day rehabilitation order, 200 hours of unpaid work and was also instructed to pay Mr Mount and Mr Chilwell £300 each, and Mr Gilmour £500.

The social media influencer was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

Sloan slept with Mr Mount after they met at a party at Mr Chilwell's home in November 2020 before the 24-year-old England international called off the relationship six months later, the court heard.

She admitted to targeting the three Premier League players and changed her number 21 times to contact Mr Mount.

The influencer, her Instagram handled ‘Devil Baby’, also previously claimed she had stopped buying food in order to buy more SIM cards to contact the player.

Mr Mount, 24, said he was terrified to attend training sessions for Chelsea, as he admitted he was afraid she would show up.

Meanwhile Brighton’s Mr Gilmour, 21, said he was so traumatised by her behaviour he was left unable to sleep.

The court heard at her trial that Mr Gilmour had initially exchanged messages with Sloan before telling her he did not want their contact to continue and did not have a relationship with her.

Orla Melissa Sloan arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for sentencing.
Orla Melissa Sloan arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for sentencing. Picture: Alamy
Orla Melissa Sloan pleaded guilty to stalking in May.
Orla Melissa Sloan pleaded guilty to stalking in May. Picture: Alamy

After Sloan and Mason slept together once, Prosecutor Jason Seetal said: “There was communication between them for six months, following which Mr Mount decided that the relationship wasn't going to progress to anything more and decided to end contact with the defendant.

“After this he was subjected to a bombardment of messages.”

In one message sent to Mr Mount, she said: “I found out about Bethany, Esme, and more - I will find out everything.”

In a statement Mr Mount said: "Miss Sloane knows roughly where I live and where I train. I'm worried as if she is unable to contact me she might turn up at my training centre."

Sloan, from Exeter, pleaded guilty in May to causing "serious alarm or distress" by stalking Mr Gilmour between September 10 and October 28 last year.

She also admitted stalking Mr Mount between June 19 and October 28 last year, as well as causing harassment to Mr Chilwell between October 20 and October 29 2022.

The 22-year-old model made a name for herself online, with thousands of followers paying her to view X-rated content online.

She previously revealed that she had been 'banned for life' from Asda after posing in a bikini while in the aisles of the supermarket and claimed she ate Percy Pigs on her OnlyFans as certain subscribers formed a 'fetish' for watching her eat them.

