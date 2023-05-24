'Devil Baby' influencer guilty of stalking Premier League stars after splitting with Mason Mount

Orla Sloan stalked and harassed several Chelsea players
Orla Sloan stalked and harassed several Chelsea players. Picture: socialmedia/getty
A social media influencer who stalked Premier League footballer Mason Mount told him that she had "stopped buying food" so she could afford new phones to text him with.

TikToker Orla Melissa Sloan, 21, pleaded guilty to stalking the Chelsea midfielder, 24, and his former teammate Billy Gilmour, 21, as well as harassing fellow Blues star Ben Chilwell, 26, on Wednesday.

Sloan slept with Mr Mount after they met at a party at Mr Chilwell's home in November 2020 before the 24-year-old England international called off the relationship six months later, the court heard.

"Upon informing Miss Sloan of this he has been subjected to a bombardment of messages," prosecutor Jason Seetal said said.

"He began asking her to stop messaging him before blocking the number. He then began to receive messages from new numbers and each time he would block those numbers there would be messages from a different number."

Chelsea player Mason Mount
Chelsea player Mason Mount. Picture: Getty

Sloan used 21 different numbers to contact Mr Mount, with some messages containing collages of the footballer posing with other women.

"I can morph at any time so let me apologise and set things right," she wrote to Mr Mount from an influencer account on Instagram handled 'Devil Baby'.

She also told Mr Mount that she was no longer buying food "so I can get more numbers". "I will be faster than you," she added.

In a statement Mr Mount said: "Miss Sloane knows roughly where I live and where I train. I'm worried as if she is unable to contact me she might turn up at my training centre."

TikToker Orla Melissa Sloan
TikToker Orla Melissa Sloan. Picture: social media
Former Chelsea player Billy Gilmour
Former Chelsea player Billy Gilmour. Picture: Getty

Mr Mount was not the only Chelsea footballer targeted by Sloan, who also sent messages to Mr Chilwell and former Chelsea player Billy Gilmour.

Mr Gilmour said her messages had a "huge impact" on his life, after he joined Brighton from Chelsea in September last year.

"I have not been able to sleep and have had to take sleeping tablets," he said. "It's had a negative effect on my performance and professional life."

"Being in a new town where I don't have my friends or family, it's really upsetting."

The court heard Mr Gilmour had initially exchanged messages with Sloan before telling her he did not want their contact to continue and did not have a relationship with her.

But she claimed to have fallen pregnant in allegations described in court as "completely fictitious".

"I don't know who I can trust anymore," said Mr Gilmour. "Some of the information would only have been known by people close to me."

Sloan, from Exeter, pleaded guilty to causing "serious alarm or distress" by stalking Mr Gilmour between September 10 and October 28 last year.

She also admitted stalking Mr Mount between June 19 and October 28 last year, as well as causing harassment to Mr Chilwell between October 20 and October 29 2022.

District Judge Neeta Minhas adjourned sentencing to June 20 for reports to be prepared, telling her the most serious offence, against Mr Gilmour, crossed the custody threshold.

She was granted unconditional bail.

