'I'll never wash it': Girl, 10, who cried tears of joy after Mason Mount gave her shirt

By Tim Dodd

The young England fan Belle McNally, who burst into tears as Mason Mount gave her his shirt, says she has 'hidden it in a drawer' and will 'never' wash it.

It comes as the heartwarming moment was caught on camera just after the final whistle blew on England's historic semi-final win over Denmark.

As the players began to exit the pitch, Mason Mount was seen gesturing to the little girl, before passing her his shirt from the match.

The youngster then turned around and was overcome with emotion at being gifted a shirt by one of her heroes.

Tom began by asking: "How was that then, when you got given the shirt, how did it feel?"

Belle replied: "It was amazing, I had so many mixed emotions, I was so shocked, I didn't know what to do, so I just went up to my dad, hugged this shirt, and it was just all crazy."

Tom then asked: "I read that you've actually seen Mason Mount before?" Belle then explained that she'd seen Mason Mount on the team bus driving past before the game and that she thought he'd seen her waving.

It's thought Mount might have then recognised Belle in the crowd.

Tom said: "Tell me what you've done with the shirt in the last day or two."

Belle replied: "I've actually hidden it in a drawer because I don't want anybody to touch it, because it smells like Mason, and I'm worried that if someone touches it the scent is going to go."

"That shirt is never going to get washed at all, ever, is it?" Tom asked.

"No never", Belle replied.

Belle's father Tom was then asked whether they would be able to make it to the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. "We did put a plea out in order to try and get Belle to the final," Tom said.

"We are trying to get her over there to give the good luck to the England team.

"But if we can't make it to the game itself we'll be cheering Mason and the boys on with all our passion, more than ever."

Tom joked: "We need Belle walking the England team out on Sunday."