'I'll never wash it': Girl, 10, who cried tears of joy after Mason Mount gave her shirt

9 July 2021, 11:05 | Updated: 9 July 2021, 11:16

By Tim Dodd

The young England fan Belle McNally, who burst into tears as Mason Mount gave her his shirt, says she has 'hidden it in a drawer' and will 'never' wash it.

It comes as the heartwarming moment was caught on camera just after the final whistle blew on England's historic semi-final win over Denmark.

As the players began to exit the pitch, Mason Mount was seen gesturing to the little girl, before passing her his shirt from the match.

The youngster then turned around and was overcome with emotion at being gifted a shirt by one of her heroes.

Tom began by asking: "How was that then, when you got given the shirt, how did it feel?"

Belle replied: "It was amazing, I had so many mixed emotions, I was so shocked, I didn't know what to do, so I just went up to my dad, hugged this shirt, and it was just all crazy."

Tom then asked: "I read that you've actually seen Mason Mount before?" Belle then explained that she'd seen Mason Mount on the team bus driving past before the game and that she thought he'd seen her waving.

Read more: Tory MP to boycott Euro 2020 final over players taking the knee

It's thought Mount might have then recognised Belle in the crowd.

Tom said: "Tell me what you've done with the shirt in the last day or two."

Belle replied: "I've actually hidden it in a drawer because I don't want anybody to touch it, because it smells like Mason, and I'm worried that if someone touches it the scent is going to go."

Read more: England fan who skipped Euro semi-final to donate stem cells given tickets to final

"That shirt is never going to get washed at all, ever, is it?" Tom asked.

"No never", Belle replied.

Belle's father Tom was then asked whether they would be able to make it to the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. "We did put a plea out in order to try and get Belle to the final," Tom said.

"We are trying to get her over there to give the good luck to the England team.

"But if we can't make it to the game itself we'll be cheering Mason and the boys on with all our passion, more than ever."

Tom joked: "We need Belle walking the England team out on Sunday."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Metropolitan Police Officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to murdering Sarah Everard

Sarah Everard: Met Police officer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to murder
Nina Farooqi, 37, was fired after being broadcast on live TV pulling a sickie from work

England fan fired after being caught on TV pulling sickie to go to Euro semi-final
Dramatic footage shows the moment

Dramatic footage shows officers rescuing kidnapped 6-year-old girl
Jeremy Corbyn is under investigation

Jeremy Corbyn under investigation by Parliamentary watchdog

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has stressed the benefits of getting back to the workplace when coronavirus restrictions lift.

Rishi Sunak urges workers back to the office as work from home order eases
Bookings to amber list countries have taken off following the announcement fully vaccinated passengers will not need to quarantine upon their return

Bookings to amber list countries surge by 400% after quarantine announcement
19-year-old Richard Okorogheye's body was found in a pond in Epping Forest

Met Police officers served misconduct notices over Richard Okorogheye investigation
Priti Patel was accused of bullying by Sir Philip Rutnam

Home Office spent £370,000 on settling top civil servant's Patel bullying claim
The YouTuber was speaking to LBC

YouTuber Oli London defends 'identifying as Korean' after 'racial transition surgery'
'Your life will get better': Eddie Izzard's moving advice for people coming out

'Your life will get better': Eddie Izzard's moving advice for people coming out

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

5 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

10 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile