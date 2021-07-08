Young England fan bursts into tears as Mason Mount gives her his shirt

8 July 2021, 11:55

By Kate Buck

The England team gave the nation a night to remember on Wednesday after storming into the Euros 2020 final - but one little girl had a more memorable night than most.

The heartwarming moment was caught on camera just after the final whistle blew on England's historic semi-final win over Denmark.

As the players begin to exit the pitch Mount can be seen gesturing to the little girl, before passing her his shirt from the match.

The youngster then turns round and is overcome with emotion at being gifted by one of her heroes.

She throws her arms round her dad and bursts into tears, as hundreds watch on.

Since being published on social media, it has been watched more the two million times.

The little girl warmed the nations hearts as England celebrates getting into the Euro 2020 final
The little girl warmed the nations hearts as England celebrates getting into the Euro 2020 final. Picture: Rem Williams

Triumphant fans were celebrating last night's historic win, which has put them through to their first major final in over 50 years.

An estimated 25.8 million people watched the match at its peak, up from 20.9 million for the quarter-final game against Ukraine.

Footage from Leicester Square showed fans climbing double decker buses, as huge crowds gathered to celebrate the result of the match.

The prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "Tonight England played their hearts out. What a fantastic performance from Gareth Southgate’s squad. Now to the final. Let’s bring it home."

But shockingly not everything about the game was done in good faith.

Mason Mount was part of the team which got England to the Euros 2020 final
Mason Mount was part of the team which got England to the Euros 2020 final. Picture: PA

A laser was shone in the face of the Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel as he prepared to defend Harry Kane's penalty in extra time during the game.

Footage of the match showed a green laser flickering across the Danish keeper's face as the England captain stepped up to take the penalty.

Despite this Schmeichel managed to save the poor quality penalty, but Kane converted the rebound to send Gareth Southgate's men through to a final with Italy on Sunday.

It is believed that a supporter in the crowd shone the laser. ITV presenter Mark Pougatch condemned the action as "unacceptable and ridiculous".

“Whoever they are they’re an idiot, him or her, and we can just hope that it didn’t put Kasper Schmeichel off because it’s stupid and he doesn’t deserve that."

