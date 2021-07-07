Come on England! Three Lions face Denmark in Euro 2020 semi-final

7 July 2021, 18:21

Fans flock to Wembley ahead of England's semi-final against Denmark
Fans flock to Wembley ahead of England's semi-final against Denmark. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

England play Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final this evening knowing a victory would mean reaching a first major final in 55 years.

The match kicks off at 8pm in front of 60,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium.

England are expected to make only one change from the team that thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-final, with Bukayo Saka set to come in for Jadon Sancho.

READ MORE: Fans flock to pubs hours ahead of England's Euro 2020 clash vs Denmark

READ MORE: England v Denmark: Build-up, kick-off time and how to watch

The last time England reached a major final was in 1966, when they defeated West Germany to lift the World Cup.

They have never reached a European Championship final, with their only previous semi-final, in 1996, ending in a missed penalty from now-manager Gareth Southgate during a shoot-out against Germany.

If Southgate’s men can defeat Denmark, who have had an impressive tournament following Christian Eriksen's collapse in their opening game, in-form Italy await them in Sunday’s final.

England have yet to concede a goal at the Euros and a patriotic spirit has swept the nation, with fans showing they are right behind the team.

READ MORE: Superfan to watch Denmark game from incredible lockdown project pub

READ MORE: Police urge fans not to 'drink too much too early' ahead of Denmark game

Cars and homes have been decked with England flags, while supporters have been flocking to pubs and bars and packing the fan zone in Trafalgar Square.

Hundreds of fans flooded the Olympic Way route to Wembley Stadium prior to kick-off chanting "It's coming home" and "Southgate you're the one".

The Duke of Cambridge, the president of the Football Association, will be watching the game from the stands.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier: "Gareth Southgate and the England squad have done the nation proud in the Euros, and tonight we will all be wishing them the best of luck in getting to the final. Bring it home!"

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer added: "Gareth Southgate and the squad will have the whole nation behind them tonight.

"Both on and off the pitch, they have shown the best of England. There's been only one song featured in our house since Saturday - it's coming home."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson claimed the figure on the side of the Brexit bus could now be much higher

PM claims £350m figure on side of Brexit bus was actually 'a slight underestimate'
Boris Johnson is set to be grilled by MPs at the Liaison Committee

Watch again: Boris Johnson grilled by MPs at Liaison Committee
Lorry drivers have had their hours extended temporarily to help fix the shortage.

Lorry drivers' hours temporarily extended to help fix shortage
Boris Johnson wants this to be the last time England is in lockdown

When does lockdown end - and what happens afterwards?

The Love Island villa was reportedly broken into by YouTuber Omer Majid

Love Island: Security alert as intruder removed from villa

A police officer speaks to an England fan ahead of the quarter-final with Ukraine last Sunday.

Police forces urge fans not to 'drink too much too early' ahead of Denmark game

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/07: Watch Live from 8pm

LBC Views: Simon Marks reflects on the impact of the Capitol riots 6 months on

LBC Views: Simon Marks reflects on the impact of the Capitol riots 6 months on
James O'Brien's moving reaction to Priti Patel's new immigration policy

James O'Brien's moving reaction to Priti Patel's new immigration policy
James O'Brien's essential question about the Government's Covid strategy

James O'Brien's essential question about the Government's Covid strategy
The caller explained just what some fans were doing

Euro 2020: Wembley steward's shocking tale of fan fake test results to get into matches
The surge has been attributed to Euro 2020 demand

Supermarkets warn of 'beer shortages' due to Euro 2020 'surge in demand'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London