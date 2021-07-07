Come on England! Three Lions face Denmark in Euro 2020 semi-final

Fans flock to Wembley ahead of England's semi-final against Denmark. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

England play Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final this evening knowing a victory would mean reaching a first major final in 55 years.

The match kicks off at 8pm in front of 60,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium.

England are expected to make only one change from the team that thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-final, with Bukayo Saka set to come in for Jadon Sancho.

The last time England reached a major final was in 1966, when they defeated West Germany to lift the World Cup.

They have never reached a European Championship final, with their only previous semi-final, in 1996, ending in a missed penalty from now-manager Gareth Southgate during a shoot-out against Germany.

If Southgate’s men can defeat Denmark, who have had an impressive tournament following Christian Eriksen's collapse in their opening game, in-form Italy await them in Sunday’s final.

England have yet to concede a goal at the Euros and a patriotic spirit has swept the nation, with fans showing they are right behind the team.

Cars and homes have been decked with England flags, while supporters have been flocking to pubs and bars and packing the fan zone in Trafalgar Square.

Hundreds of fans flooded the Olympic Way route to Wembley Stadium prior to kick-off chanting "It's coming home" and "Southgate you're the one".

The Duke of Cambridge, the president of the Football Association, will be watching the game from the stands.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier: "Gareth Southgate and the England squad have done the nation proud in the Euros, and tonight we will all be wishing them the best of luck in getting to the final. Bring it home!"

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer added: "Gareth Southgate and the squad will have the whole nation behind them tonight.

"Both on and off the pitch, they have shown the best of England. There's been only one song featured in our house since Saturday - it's coming home."