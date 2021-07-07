Fans flock to pubs hours ahead of England's Euro 2020 clash vs Denmark

7 July 2021, 12:46 | Updated: 7 July 2021, 14:52

England Play Denmark In The Euro 2020 Semi-Final later today
England Play Denmark In The Euro 2020 Semi-Final later today. Picture: Getty

By Joe Cook

Millions of England fans are getting ready to watch the team take on Denmark at Wembley tonight as football fever grips the nation, with 34 million set to tune in and even Amazon Alexas predicting "Football's Coming Home".

Gareth Southgate's men are eyeing their first major men's tournament final since 1966, as they take on Denmark at 8pm in front of 60,000 supporters.

England are hoping to secure a place in the final against Italy
England are hoping to secure a place in the final against Italy. Picture: Getty
England fans drinking ahead of the Denmark game
England fans drinking ahead of the Denmark game. Picture: Getty

England have yet to concede a goal at the European Championships and fans across the country are showing they are right behind the team, setting aside memories of the 2018 semi-final defeat.

Read more: England v Denmark: Build-up, kick-off time and how to watch

Fans were seen heading to pubs with eight hours until kick off, with one hopeful fan even sharing a photo of his partner in labour as he drove to hospital with the caption: "Mrs is currently in labour - reckon I'll be out in time for tonight?"

Schools, including Benton Dene Primary in Newcastle, have posted videos online of children showing their support for the Three Lions and singing "Football's Coming Home".

Build-up to the England vs Denmark game is already under way for many fans
Build-up to the England vs Denmark game is already under way for many fans. Picture: Getty
England fans gathering for a beer ahead of the semi-final
England fans gathering for a beer ahead of the semi-final. Picture: Getty

At Leeds Whingate Primary, the school attended by England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, students told LBC they were confident of a win, with predictions of a 3-0 or 4-1 scoreline.

Read more: Can I leave work early to watch the football?

Meanwhile, Sainsbury's has warned of potential beer shortages, after 17 packs were sold per second ahead of England's last game.

Amazon Alexa devices have added their voice of support, responding to fans asking if football's coming home: "O.M.G. maybe football really is coming home this time. The tension is killing me. England, England, England, England, England, England, England, England, England, England, England!"

In a boost to Gareth Southgate and to the joy of fans, girl band Atomic Kitten have also released a new version of their 2001 hit 'Whole Again' with the title "Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again)".

The band said in a post on Instagram that they were “super excited and grateful to be able to contribute to the awesome energy and patriotism that is filling the England streets with this version of ‘Whole Again’."

Read more: Sadiq Khan offers Euro 2020 final invite for people who get first vaccination

In a more regal display of support, on Wednesday morning Prince Charles requested the Band of the Coldstream Guards to play instrumental renditions of Three Lions and Sweet Caroline outside his London residence Clarence House.

On the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, over 400 St George flags have been strung up along balconies and between buildings in a tradition dating back to the 2012 World Cup.

Over 400 flags have been strung up at the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey.
Over 400 flags have been strung up at the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey. Picture: PA
While this will be the first major England game some residents will remember, the flag tradition dates back to 2012.
While this will be the first major England game some residents will remember, the flag tradition dates back to 2012. Picture: PA

England are the bookies' favourites to win the tie and penguins at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham have overwhelmingly backed the team to win.

While it appeared fish was placed in front of the England flag, the zoo notes "Pablo and his friends" did correctly predict the team's win over Ukraine in last weekend's quarter-final clash.

Read more: England superfan to watch Denmark game from incredible lockdown project pub

Eager not to miss a moment of national unity, politicians have also widely publicised their support for the team.

After being ridiculed online for standing on a giant England flag outside Downing Street ahead of the quarter-final match, Boris Johnson has this time been photographed holding a personalised "Boris" number 10 jersey.

In response, Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner tweeted: "Oh Boris Johnson is supporting the England football team now is he?

"A few weeks ago he was giving people who boo our players for standing up against racism his tacit support by refusing to condemn the booing. A charlatan and a fraud."

