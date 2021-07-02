Boris Johnson poses with giant England flag ahead of Saturday's Euros clash vs Ukraine

2 July 2021, 21:46 | Updated: 2 July 2021, 22:16

Boris Johnson posed with a giant England flag outside Downing Street
Boris Johnson posed with a giant England flag outside Downing Street. Picture: Downing Street
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson has shown his support for the England team by posing with a giant flag of St George outside Downing Street ahead of their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine.

Pictures of the prime minister standing in the centre of the mammoth national flag with his thumbs up were uploaded on the official Flickr account of No10 on Friday.

Mr Johnson's grandiose display of support for the national team comes ahead of England's crunch Saturday night fixture against Ukraine in Rome.

Read more: England fans warned not to try to travel to Rome for Ukraine match

Read more: Stormzy celebrates England's win over Germany at fan's house

Boris Johnson appeared to sign the giant England flag
Boris Johnson appeared to sign the giant England flag. Picture: Downing Street
The PM posed in the centre of the flag of St George with his thumbs up
The PM posed in the centre of the flag of St George with his thumbs up. Picture: Downing Street

It will be the side's first European Championship quarter-final since the heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Italy in 2012.

The images of the UK Prime Minister - who did not show similar displays of support for Scotland or Wales during the tournament - were uploaded alongside the caption: "Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for a photograph outside 10 Downing Street with a giant St George's flag ahead of the England Quarter Final game against Ukraine."

Read more: England fans take to streets of London to celebrate win over Germany

Watch: Caller proud of England for taking knee but not for singing national anthem

Most of the snaps were bird's-eye views of the PM standing in the centre of the flag with his thumbs up, with the iconic door of 10 Downing Street just above him.

Two of the pictures showed Mr Johnson bent down with a pen in his hand, appearing to sign the giant banner of St George.

Nationwide Building Society, whose branding was displayed on the flag, along with England's Three Lions badge, wrote on Twitter: "Our giant flag travelled all the way to @10DowningStreet where our very own Prime Minister, @BorisJohnson signed his support for mutual respect within football and wished @England good luck."

The images sparked a humorous reaction on Twitter, with one user writing: "I have no idea why, but for some reason I’m just seeing this as a novelty Boris Johnson candle in the middle of an England Flag themed birthday cake."

Another wrote: "@pritipatel says England players taking the knee is gesture politics, others say it’s disrespectful & dragging politics into sport.

"@BorisJohnson standing on a cross of St George flag is not definitely not gesture politics, disrespectful & not dragging politics into sport."

Others offered their support to the PM, with one saying: "I love that man," and another writing: "Its nice to have a PM whos proud of England thank you @BorisJohnson."

However, some were less impressed.

One Twitter user replied to Nationwide, saying: "Think I might have to find a new building society."

Another wrote: "Banked with you for decades. This sight makes me want to close my accounts. Choose a more appropriate - and less divisive - poster-boy next time."

England's quarter-final match against Ukraine kicks off at 8pm on Saturday evening. You can stay up to date with the score by tuning in to LBC or our sister station LBC News, or following us on Twitter and Facebook.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sports fans face more downpours, with heavy rain and storms forecast for the weekend.

UK weather: Sports fans to face heavy rain and thunderstorms over weekend
20 people have been confirmed dead and 128 are still missing after the building collapse in Miami

Firefighter finds body of his own daughter, 7, in Miami building collapse
Former teacher Dead Davidson was sentenced to 17 years in prison

'Dangerous' paedophile teacher who tricked young boys jailed for 17 years
The government policy of placing transgender women in women's prisons was deemed lawful.

Housing trans women in female prisons is lawful, High Court rules
At a press briefing, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Delta variant, first found in India, is continuing to evolve and mutate, and it is becoming the predominant Covid-19 virus in many countries

WHO warns of 'dangerous period' as Delta variant spreads

Michael Gove and his wife Sarah Vine have announced they are planning to divorce

Michael Gove and wife Sarah Vine finalising their divorce

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Virologist brands it a 'mystery' EMA 'does not recognise' AZ jab

Virologist brands it a 'mystery' EMA 'does not recognise' AZ jab
'Shame is endemic in the LGBTQ+ community', caller tells LBC

Society presumes we can't love like straight people can, says LGBTQ+ caller
'She's an absolute legend': Jame's O'Brien praises Kim Leadbeater after her by-election win

'She took on the job that killed her sister': James O'Brien praises Kim Leadbeater's 'courage'
James O'Brien clashes with caller who 'has an issue' with face masks

James O'Brien clashes with caller who 'has an issue' with face masks
Soldier says 'test and release' shouldn't only be available to travellers

Government is 'missing a trick' with ten day 'app ping' isolations, caller says
Diane Abbott and John McDonnell should stop 'trying to derail' Keir Starmer, says Lord Mandelson

Diane Abbott and John McDonnell should stop 'trying to derail' Keir Starmer, says Lord Mandelson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London