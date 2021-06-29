Jubilant England fans take to streets of London to celebrate win over Germany

England fans in Piccadilly Circus on Tuesday evening. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Jubilant England fans have taken to the streets of London to celebrate the country’s 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley.

England beat Germany to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals thanks to late goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Choruses of "football's coming home" rang out in central London on Tuesday evening as pockets of fans danced and laughed outside pubs and bars.

Dozens of England supporters climbed up the Shaftesbury Fountain in Piccadilly Circus and sang "Que sera, sera, whatever will be, will be, we're going to Wembley, que sera, sera".

Bottles of beer were sprayed and cups of drink thrown into the air.

England supporters climbed up on to the Shaftesbury Fountain in Piccadilly Circus. Picture: PA

Police have been encouraging fans to move on in central London. Picture: PA

Police officers encouraged fans to move on throughout the evening. The Met Police was unable to say whether there had been arrests but said an update would be provided later.

Fans were earlier seen singing and dancing in Leicester Square before they walked to Piccadilly Circus.

Around 800 people had watched the game in the fan zone in Trafalgar Square, while elsewhere in the capital Stormzy was among those gathered in Boxpark, Croydon as supporters cheered England on.

In Trafalgar Square, fans watched the match on two large screens on dozens of socially-distanced tables and benches.

When England scored their first goal they broke out into cheers and hearty celebrations.

The fan zone in Trafalgar Square, where hundreds of fans gathered. Picture: PA

England fans in jubilant mood in Trafalgar Square. Picture: PA

An England fan celebrates during the side's 2-0 win. Picture: PA

They jumped up and screamed for joy, with several fans ripping off their T-shirts and swinging them over their heads with delight.

Several also jumped on to the tables while cups filled with drinks were thrown into the air.

Others danced around, hugging each other despite protests from security to maintain social distancing.

When England doubled their lead moments later, the crowds danced again and sang Three Lions.

Security at the scene and the MC at the event urged people to return to their tables but fans remained standing, elated with England's progress.

Matt Champion, 32, who works in IT and is from Bristol, said it was his birthday and he was in the ideal place to celebrate it, adding: "This is the best birthday party I could have ever organised."

Fans watch the England game in Boxpark, Croydon. Picture: PA

Stormzy was among those gathered in Boxpark, Croydon. Picture: PA

When full-time was called, the crowd remained in the square, dancing, singing, chanting and hugging each other.

Later on, they were urged to leave by security and piled out into London's streets, beeping their cars, singing and cheering.

Anthony Robinson, 34, who lives in London and works in finance, watched the match with his mum Sue Bedding, 59, at the fan zone.

Mr Robinson said: "The atmosphere here was crazy. We're definitely pleased we came here to watch it. We were going to go to a pub to watch it but just thought, if England win it, to be here to watch it in Trafalgar Square is a once in a lifetime opportunity. It's the next best thing to going to Wembley."