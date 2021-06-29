Breaking News

Sterling and Kane the heroes as England beat Germany 2-0 at Wembley

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring England's second goal. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

England are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after an impressive 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley.

Two goals in the last 15 minutes from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were the difference between the two sides in front of the stadium’s highest capacity since football returned following the pandemic.

It is 55 years since the England last beat Germany in a knockout tie and sparked ecstatic celebrations among supporters.

It is also England's first European Championship knockout game win in 25 years and sets up a match in Rome against either Sweden or Ukraine on Saturday evening.

Chances had been few and far between as the second half wore on before Sterling converted Luke Shaw’s low cross.

Raheem Sterling after scoring England's opener. Picture: PA

Thomas Muller then dragged a shot wide when clean through with the score at 1-0 as Germany pressed for an equaliser, before Kane's header from Jack Grealish's cross doubled England’s lead.

Early in the second half Kai Havertz had forced Jordan Pickford into an excellent save, while Germany’s best first half chance fell to Timo Werner who was also impressively denied by the England goalkeeper.

Germany had started the game the brighter of the two sides before Gareth Southgate's side grew into the game, with Sterling testing Manuel Neuer with a smart shot from outside the box.

Harry Maguire and Harry Kane both should have done better when presented with first half chances.

However Kane made up for his miss when he doubled England's lead, and Germany were unable to muster up a late rally.