England v Germany: Prince George joins Kate and William to watch Euro 2020 clash

29 June 2021, 17:52

Prince George has joined his mum and dad to watch England play against Germany
Prince George has joined his mum and dad to watch England play against Germany. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Prince George has joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to watch England go up against Germany.

The seven-year-old royal youngster attended his first England men's international - an after school treat to watch the Euro 2020 clash against Germany.

But there was no England football shirt for the young future king.

George was dressed in a smart navy blue jacket, shirt and striped official England FA tie, similar to his father William, who is president of the FA.

He stood between the duke and duchess in the first row of the royal box as they sang the national anthem ahead of kick off.

Kate was patriotically wearing the England flag colours, dressed in a bright red jacket and white top.

George was wearing a matching suit to match his dad
George was wearing a matching suit to match his dad. Picture: PA

It is also thought to be Kate's first time watching an England men's football international in person.

The duchess could be seen leaning in to speak to her son as they concentrated on the action.

William had travelled back from Scotland for the late afternoon showdown, after visiting a shipyard to meet the team building HMS Glasgow earlier on Tuesday.

The family support Aston Villa and George was pictured enthusiastically celebrating a 5-1 Villa win with William, Kate and sister Princess Charlotte in October 2019.

