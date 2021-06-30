Euro 2020: Stormzy celebrates England's win over Germany at fan's house

Stormzy watched England in Croydon. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Stormzy celebrated England's win over Germany at a football fan's house party after apparently promising he would do so if the Three Lions won.

The grime star was filmed chanting "it's coming home" as he joined the nation in celebrating the Euro 2020 win.

He was also seen watching the game with fans at Box Park in Croydon, wearing an England shirt.

The Big For Your Boots rapper was seen celebrating as fans sent beer flying across the venue in jubilation.

Stormzy pulling up to one random guys house for an after party after promising he would if England secured a win 👏🍻 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/SKkvrN2WNj — Link Up TV (@linkuptv) June 29, 2021

England booked their place in the quarter finals in Rome after Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored against old rivals Germany.

And Stormzy was not the only celebrity to be pictured watching the famous win – the first time England have beaten Die Mannschaft in a tournament knockout game since the 1966 World Cup.

Ed Sheeran was seen sitting with David Beckham at Wembley, and David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, who sang Three Lions – which Stormzy was filmed chanting at the party – were also in attendance.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also roared on Gareth Southgate's men with Prince George.

England fans across the nation were seen celebrating.

In London, about 800 people watched the match at the Trafalgar Square fan zone.

Nearby, fans made their way from Leicester Square – taken over by travelling Scotland fans earlier in the tournament – before walking up the road to Piccadilly Circus.

England will take on Ukraine on Saturday night as they look to progress to the semi-finals in successive international tournaments.