Sadiq Khan offers Euro 2020 final invite for people who get first vaccination

Sadiq Khan is offering one lucky Londoner the chance to see the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has offered Euro 2020 final invites to people who either get their first Covid jabs or book them by Thursday.

The aim is to encourage more young people to come forward and receive the vaccine.

One winner and their guest will get the chance to attend the final of the Euros at Wembley Stadium, marking the first major international football final to take place there in 25 years.

Mr Khan is also giving away 50 tickets to the Trafalgar Square Fan Zone for the event.

Londoners can enter the ticket draw online from Wednesday, providing proof that they attended a walk-in vaccination appointment this week for their first jab.

Alternatively, people will need proof that they have booked an appointment to get their first dose.

Entrants who post on social media about having or booking the jab will be entered into the draw twice.

The Mayor of London said: "It's really important we continue to boost the number of young people coming forward to be vaccinated.

"To help encourage more people to book their life-saving jabs, we are offering Londoners a golden opportunity to watch the Euro 2020 final in the iconic Trafalgar Square Fan Zone - with one lucky Londoner and a guest invited to see the game at the home of English football, Wembley Stadium.

"It could be an amazing day for our nation.

"We are already seeing the big difference that the vaccine is making in our fight against the virus, but the next two weeks are absolutely crucial in ensuring restrictions are lifted.

"I urge all Londoners to get both doses of the vaccine as soon as possible.

"As a global city we are leading the way in the rollout of the vaccine, and we will continue to do all we can to improve access; from providing access to vaccine centres at convenient times for Londoners' busy lives, as well as opening walk-in centres, for Londoners regardless of immigration status and GP registration."

Full details of the draw will be available on Mr Khan's social media on Wednesday morning.

The Euro 2020 final on 11 July will see over 60,000 people allowed to attend at Wembley Stadium, an increase on the 40,000 previously allowed for the tournament.