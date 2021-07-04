Euro 2020: How to watch England vs Denmark and can you still get tickets?

England face Denmark on Wednesday for the semi-final of Euro 2020. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Some lucky fans will still be able to get hold of tickets but if you're unable, here's how to watch the England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final.

The Three Lions booked their place in the last four after thrashing Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-final at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

An impressive display left fans chomping at the bit to see the boys in white out on the pitch again, and they won't have to wait too long, as the semi-final is taking place at Wembley on Wednesday.

England fans were jubilant after the Three Lions' victory over Ukraine on Saturday. Picture: PA

With the final three Euro 2020 fixtures - both semis and the final - taking place on home soil, England supporters up and down the land are eager to get their hands on one of the 60,000 tickets available for the game.

However, seats are like gold dust, meaning the chances of getting into the stadium on game-day remain slim.

So are tickets still available for the semi-final? And if not, how can you watch England vs Denmark in Euro 2020?

Are England vs Denmark tickets still available?

An allocation of nearly 8,500 tickets will be given to the England Supporters Travel Club, the FA said. However, they are working with Uefa to "finalise the total allocation and secure more tickets".

Those 8,438 members who successfully secured tickets in the original 2019 ballot, and chose not to return them, will be given access to the sale on Sunday.

The remaining tickets will be sold on Monday to the nearly 6,000 members who either were successful in the 2019 application but requested a refund, or those who were unsuccessful.

Is there any other way of getting tickets?

It appears not. All tickets for the games are sold via the Uefa ticket portal and both England's semi-final and the final are marked as sold out.

For those willing to wait patiently by their laptops and phones all day, some tickets may become available through the portal, although it is not clear when they will be released. It could be as soon as Monday but is reportedly more likely to be Tuesday.

If people happen to know a Ukrainian national living in the UK who preemptively bought tickets in the hope their team would reach the semi-final, they could possibly give them to England fans.

Meanwhile, despite Uefa trying to ban the resale of tickets, some are going for thousands of pounds online. However, people should be careful when purchasing from anywhere outside the official ticket portal.

Tickets for the Italy v Spain semi-final are available and cost at least €345 (£296).

Where else can you watch the match?

The England vs Denmark semi-final will be broadcast on terrestrial television, kicking off at 8pm.

Coverage will start at 6:30pm and will go on until 10:30pm unless the match goes to extra-time or penalties.

Can Danish fans travel here? And what about Danes living in the UK?

Denmark is currently on the UK's amber list which means that those currently in Denmark will not be able to attend the game.

The rules surrounding amber countries mean people arriving in England must quarantine at home for 10 days and take Covid tests twice while in isolation.

Those looking to use the government's Test to Release scheme to leave quarantine earlier are also out of luck, as tests have to be taken on day five after arrival in the UK.

However, the Danish FA said its allocation of 5,000 tickets will be sold to Danes living in the UK, adding: "DBU has sent national team jerseys and flags to Wembley to Danes living in England, so they can be well dressed for the semi-finals."

What about the other semi-final?

Italy and Spain are also on the amber list, although the Balearic Islands are on the green watchlist meaning travellers from there could enter England if they take a Covid test on or before day two after you arrive and only have to quarantine if it is positive.

The Italian FA said its allocation of 6,400 tickets will be sold to fans living in the UK or Ireland.

What about the final?

The arrangement for the final is different with supporters of countries not on the green list allowed to travel subject to strict restrictions.

There were suggestions Uefa, European football's ruling body, was pushing for 2,500 guests to attend the competition's final on 11 July without having to comply with the usual border restrictions.

According to the Danish FA, 1,000 fans from countries in the final - except England - can get into the stadium if they travel in a strict bubble, entering and leaving the country on the same day on a chartered aircraft.