England thrash Ukraine 4-0 to advance to first Euros semi-final in 25 years

By Nick Hardinges

England have thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in the Euro 2020 quarter-final to set up a last-four clash with Denmark on Wednesday.

The Three Lions never looked in danger of conceding in Rome's Stadio Olimpico as they enjoyed a comfortable victory against their eastern European opponents.

An early first-half goal from captain Harry Kane gave England a solid foundation in the game, while defender Harry Maguire's similarly early second-half header doubled their lead.

England thrash Ukraine to set up a semi-final clash with Denmark. Picture: PA

The boys in white did not look back as Kane grabbed a second shortly after, before Jordan Henderson scored his first-ever goal for the national side.

England's win sees them progress to the semi-finals of the European Championships for the first time in 25 years.

They will face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday in front of 60,000 fans, the most a UK stadium has let in since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

England played their first game of the tournament away from their national stadium, but fans inside the Stadio Olimpico sang their hearts out to cheer the boys home.

The Three Lions had played tonight's opposition seven times in the past, winning four, drawing two and losing just once.

But Saturday's 4-0 drubbing of Ukraine gave Gareth Southgate's men their most convincing win of the tournament so far.

Boris Johnson was quick to congratulate the Three Lions, having posed with a giant flag of St George outside Downing Street on Friday.

The prime minister wrote on Twitter: "An outstanding performance by @England tonight. We're all behind you for the semi-finals, bring it home."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was also keen to show his appreciation for the national side.

He posted a picture of him and his wife Victoria Starmer enjoying the victory inside a pub, along with the caption: "Incredible result. Huge credit to Gareth Southgate and the team. It’s coming home!"

Royals and celebrities were also all over Twitter commenting on the game.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge used their account to say: "Another top team performance and clean sheet from @England tonight. #ThreeLions. Well played to Ukraine. Can’t wait for Wednesdays semi final! Onwards."

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher simply wrote: "It's coming home," while comedian Jack Whitehall said: "If we where (sic) whispering it after the Germany game, it’s now up to a murmur… ‘it’s coming home’."

Pundit and ex-footballer Chris Kamae tweeted: "Brilliant superb fantastic and most of all unbelievable. Oh what a night - might have to have another beer before bed."

Ant and Dec's Twitter account said: "Oh boy. Hard not to get carried away innit!?"

And another pundit and ex-footballer Alex Scott wrote on Twitter: "How we all feeling??" followed by four England badges for the four goals.