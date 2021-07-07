England v Denmark: Build-up, kick-off time and how to watch

Harry Kane and the team face Denmark tonight. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

England could make their first major final in 55 years if they overcome Denmark at Wembley tonight.

The Three Lions are on the cusp of joining the 1966 World Cup winning team in becoming the only English sides to get so far in an important international tournament.

Gareth Southgate's side will be roared on by the majority of the 60,000 supporters at Wembley, which has been allowed to increase its capacity for the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

If they can progress past Denmark, who have won admirers for their progress in the tournament after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch, Italy await them in the final on Sunday.

The team has captivated the nation, drawing millions of viewers when they play and generating hope that maybe, after more than half a century, football really is coming home.

The Duke of Cambridge, the president of the Football Association, will be at Wembley for the game – the furthest England have got in the Euros since Southgate's missed penalty in the 1996 semi-final against Germany.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Gareth Southgate and the England squad have done the nation proud in the Euros, and tonight we will all be wishing them the best of luck in getting to the final. Bring it home!"

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer added: "Gareth Southgate and the squad will have the whole nation behind them tonight.

"Both on and off the pitch, they have shown the best of England. There's been only one song featured in our house since Saturday - it's coming home."

Here's how to watch and what to expect from tonight’s all-important semi final.

Sterling has been vital to England's Euro 2020 campaign. Picture: PA

Who will play?

Gareth Southgate has been more than happy to tailor his talented side to the opposition.

Having faced calls to throw on the multitude of attacking options, Southgate's bid to improve England's defence has paid off, with the side yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

He has made good use of defenders Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and John Stones, while Luke Shaw is having an exceptional tournament, being instrumental in setting up England's goals.

Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips have been the midfield mainstays while Mason Mount was back in the team in the 4-0 win over Ukraine after self-isolating.

Up front, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have fired England to the semi-finals, and Southgate can choose from attackers including Phil Foden, Jaden Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka to add some firepower.

What is England's record against Denmark?

Of the 21 official games between the two, England have won 12 and Denmark four, but the Danish won the latest fixture – a 1-0 win at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League in October last year.

In the tournament, Denmark are more successful than England, having won it in 1992. England have had three semi-final appearances at the Euros now, but have never reached the final.

What time is the game?

Kick off is at 8pm but coverage will begin earlier.

It will become increasingly hard to find tables at the nation's pubs as kick off approaches and it's recommended you book ahead or arrive at a venue in good time to catch the match.

Southgate has led England to back-to-back semi finals at major international tournaments. Picture: PA

Where is the England v Denmark game taking place?

Wembley will host the semi-final, as it did for Italy's penalty shootout win over Spain on Tuesday, and it will also hold the final on Sunday regardless of if England make it through.

Are there still tickets?

UEFA's Euro 2020 ticket portal says they are no longer available.

What channel is the match on?

ITV is broadcasting the game live, with coverage set to begin from 6.30pm.

Who is refereeing?

Dutch referee Danny Makkelie will officiate the clash.