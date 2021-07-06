Pubs to stay open late on Sunday in case Euro 2020 final goes to extra time

6 July 2021, 15:15

Pubs will be allowed to stay open longer for the Euro 2020 final
By Patrick Grafton-Green

Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open late on Sunday in case the Euro 2020 final goes to extra time and penalties.

Downing Street said licensing laws will be relaxed so that pubs can stay open an extra 45 minutes, regardless of whether England get to the final.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We are taking forward plans to allow pubs to open until 11.15pm on Sunday.

"The entire nation has been gripped by the Euros and this will ensure people can come together to enjoy the final in pubs, should they wish to do so."

Legislation will reportedly be passed in the House of Commons.

The final, which will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, kicks off at 8pm.

Over 60,000 people will be allowed to attend, an increase on the 40,000 previously allowed for the tournament.

England play Denmark in their semi-final on Wednesday. The winner will face either Italy or Spain, who play on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has offered final tickets to people who either get their first Covid jabs or book them by Thursday.

The aim is to encourage more young people to come forward and receive the vaccine.

One winner will get the chance to attend the final with a guest, while Mr Khan is also giving away 50 tickets to the Trafalgar Square Fan Zone for the event.

Londoners can enter the ticket draw online from Wednesday.

