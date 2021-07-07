Supermarkets warn of 'beer shortages' due to Euro 2020 'surge in demand'

7 July 2021, 08:26

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Ahead of England's crunch Euro 2020 match this evening Tom Swarbrick spoke to a retail correspondent after one supermarket chain warned of a 'beer shortage'.

"Sainsbury’s has warned of gaps on shelves as supplies of some products including salads, beers and soft drinks run low because of shortages of lorry drivers."

Retail Correspondent Sarah Butler explained there had been "widespread" problems due to shortages of HGV drivers.

She told Tom that "surges in demand" for certain products could cause supply chain issues.

Sarah explained ahead of England's match against Ukraine at the weekend the supermarket was selling around 17 packs of beer per second.

She told LBC this was a 60% rise compared to normal levels over the course of the tournament.

"This is a pretty big surge, I guess because people can't go to the pub quite as much as they normally would."

Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts said the demand for beer, soft drinks and barbecue items was greater than anticipated: “As customers are spending more time together for the big events we have seen demand respond as a result.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson will face MPs in the House of Commons later today

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson grilled at first PMQs since revealing Freedom Day details
Leg one of the flypast

RAF Puma 50 flypast: Today's route, timings and where to watch the celebrations
Can I leave work early to watch the football?

Can I leave work early to watch the football?

Harry Kane and the team face Denmark tonight

England v Denmark: Build-up, kick-off time and how to watch

Brewdog's hard seltzer ad was banned over 'misleading health claims'

Brewdog hard seltzer Instagram ad banned for misleading health claims
The Liverpool trial also found lateral flow tests had an overall sensitivity of only 40 percent compared to PCR tests.

Covid cases fell by a fifth during Liverpool mass testing pilot, study shows
Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has warned England faces "a significant amount more long Covid".

Chris Whitty warns young people face 'significant amount more long Covid' this summer
The business secretary said he couldn't guarantee there wouldn't be an outbreak

Business Secretary: We can't 'guarantee' England vs Denmark won't cause a Covid outbreak
The caller explained just what some fans were doing

Euro 2020: Wembley steward's shocking tale of fan fake test results to get into matches
A new court order aimed at preventing knife crime is being trialled in London

Court orders aimed at stopping children carrying knives trialled in London

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

5 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

10 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile