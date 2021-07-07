England superfan to watch Denmark game from incredible lockdown project pub

By Charlotte Sullivan

A man in Essex who built a bar in his shed at the bottom of his garden during lockdown last year will be putting it to good use later today as he roars on England during the Euros.

Dean Scott, from Chelmsford, converted his 6m x 5m shed into “Dirty Berties” in February last year, kitted out with a 60 inch tv, bar stools and seating, dance floor area and currently covered ceiling to floor in England flags.

He will be cheering on England tonight as they face Denmark for a place in the Euro 2020 final vs Italy, who went through last night, beating Spain in a penalty shoot-out.

Dean said he’s invited a couple of neighbours over to enjoy the games on his big screen too.

He said: “we’ve got to keep them [the neighbours] on their good side because there’ll be very loud cheering and hopefully we’ll be celebrating plenty of goals again”.

Dean’s predicting a 2-0 win for England in their match against Denmark this evening.

He said he made the bar a priority as soon as they moved in. “As soon as we got our house, that was probably the third thing that we actually did… apart from the kitchen… I wanted to do that in the garden first.”

The bar, named after his cockapoo Bertie, is also popular with people living nearby with a couple of neighbours even asking him to build them a similar bar in their gardens.

Dean’s hoping for more parties following July 19th when covid restrictions end in England. But for now, with the Euros on, Dean’s using his shed bar to enjoy the tournament.