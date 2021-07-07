Police forces urge fans not to 'drink too much too early' ahead of Denmark game

7 July 2021, 14:39

A police officer speaks to an England fan ahead of the quarter-final with Ukraine last Sunday.
By Joe Cook

Police forces across England have urged fans to drink sensibly and respect Covid rules as England face Denmark tonight at Wembley.

Millions of people are expected to watch the game and many have already descended on pubs ahead of the 8pm kickoff.

Officers across the country are stepping up high visibility patrols in anticipation of the busy night.

Greater Manchester Police said they have been planning for this event since January 2020 and "want people to continue to enjoy the Euros but in a responsible and Covid-secure manner".

Police have urged people to take it easy as Gareth Southgate's men face Denmark.
Similarly, Liverpool Community Policing Superintendent Diane Pownall said: "This has been a great tournament so far - with a clean sheet for England - and after a difficult year it's great that people are out celebrating and enjoying themselves."

But she added: "While we don't want to spoil anyone's fun, I'd like to stress that we won't tolerate anti-social, violent or hate crime under any circumstances.

"We want people to ask themselves whether they want to have their night ended early – possibly even before a match has kicked off - because they are refused entry to a pub or bar having consumed too much alcohol too early."

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper said the force are "aware of the large number of people that will gathering at pubs and bars in the city and county".

“We know that the vast majority of bars and pubs are taking bookings in advance of the match and I would urge anyone who has not got a confirmed seat at a venue to stay at home and watch the game," he continued.

In an entertaining tweet, Surrey Police have also urged people not to publicly urinate, writing: "Whether England stay in, or go out this evening – please don’t get it out!"

While most matches have been largely peaceful, 30 people were arrested in central London as Scotland fans descended on the city for their group match with England.

The Metropolitan Police said: "13 arrests were for public order offences, 6 for drunk and disorderly, 4 for assault on police, 3 for assault, 2 related to Class A drugs and one each for breaching a dispersal order and breaching a banning order."

The world-famous Shakespeare statue in Leicester Square was left filthy after fans were seen climbing and sitting on it, leaving muddy footprints over the marble statue, which has been the centre piece of the gardens since 1874.

The water of the fountain was also filled with beer cans and rubbish, with flowers trampled into the ground.

