Jubilant England fans celebrate semi-final win over Denmark

7 July 2021, 23:01 | Updated: 8 July 2021, 00:57

England beat Denmark 2-1 in Wednesday's semi-final, putting them through to Sunday's final
England beat Denmark 2-1 in Wednesday's semi-final, putting them through to Sunday's final. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

Triumphant fans are celebrating England's historic win over Denmark, putting them through to a major final for the first time in over 50 years.

Fan zones and pubs erupted in celebration as the full time whistle sounded.

Since then, fans have taken to the streets to celebrate England's victory.

Footage from Leicester Square showed fans climbing double decker buses, as huge crowds gathered to celebrate the result of the match.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted saying they were "aware of large crowds gathering" in central London, and asked people to "start heading home".

Fans in Manchester told LBC the result was "brilliant", and that the Euros had "brought everyone together".

The prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "Tonight England played their hearts out. What a fantastic performance from Gareth Southgate’s squad. Now to the final. Let’s bring it home."

The nail-biting game went to extra time, with a penalty from Harry Kane clinching England's victory.

They will face Italy in the final on Sunday.

It will be their first major tournament final since 1966.

