Jubilant England fans celebrate semi-final win over Denmark

England beat Denmark 2-1 in Wednesday's semi-final, putting them through to Sunday's final. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

Triumphant fans are celebrating England's historic win over Denmark, putting them through to a major final for the first time in over 50 years.

Fan zones and pubs erupted in celebration as the full time whistle sounded.

Read more: England beat Denmark 2-1 in thrilling match to reach Euro 2020 final

Read more: Supermarkets warn of 'beer shortages' due to Euro 2020 'surge in demand'

This is how the Central Park fanzone in Newcastle celebrated England getting to their first final in a major tournament since 1966! Wait for the flare!! @lbc @LBCNews pic.twitter.com/8upNAsuhBw — Charlotte Lynch (@charlotterlynch) July 7, 2021

Since then, fans have taken to the streets to celebrate England's victory.

Footage from Leicester Square showed fans climbing double decker buses, as huge crowds gathered to celebrate the result of the match.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted saying they were "aware of large crowds gathering" in central London, and asked people to "start heading home".

We are aware of large crowds gathering across the capital and specifically in central London nr Leicester Square & Piccadilly. Officers remain in the area but we would ask that people start heading home #ENGDEN ⚽ — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) July 7, 2021

Fans in Manchester told LBC the result was "brilliant", and that the Euros had "brought everyone together".

The prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "Tonight England played their hearts out. What a fantastic performance from Gareth Southgate’s squad. Now to the final. Let’s bring it home."

Tonight @England played their hearts out. What a fantastic performance from Gareth Southgate’s squad.



Now to the final. Let’s bring it home 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 7, 2021

The nail-biting game went to extra time, with a penalty from Harry Kane clinching England's victory.

They will face Italy in the final on Sunday.

It will be their first major tournament final since 1966.