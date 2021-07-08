'Idiot' shines laser in Denmark goal keeper's face during England's winning penalty

8 July 2021, 09:03

A green laser was shone in the face of Kasper Schmeichel as he faced Harry Kane's penalty.
A green laser was shone in the face of Kasper Schmeichel as he faced Harry Kane's penalty. Picture: ITV

By Joe Cook

A laser was shone in the face of Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel as he prepared to defend Harry Kane's penalty in extra time during Wednesday's semi-final.

Footage of the match showed a green laser flickering across the Danish keeper's face as the England captain stepped up to take the penalty.

Despite this Schmeichel managed to save the poor quality penalty, but Kane converted the rebound to send Gareth Southgate's men through to a final with Italy on Sunday.

It is believed that a supporter in the crowd shone the laser. ITV presenter Mark Pougatch condemned the action as "unacceptable and ridiculous".

“Whoever they are they’re an idiot, him or her, and we can just hope that it didn’t put Kasper Schmeichel off because it’s stupid and he doesn’t deserve that."

Harry Kane saw his penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel but he scored the followup.
Harry Kane saw his penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel but he scored the followup. Picture: PA

While Schmeichel did not appear to be affected by the laser, the incident compounds the controversy around the penalty.

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand has admitted he is bitter after England were awarded a penalty by referee Danny Makkelie following Joakim Maehle's challenge on Raheem Sterling.

At the time of the challenge there was a second ball on the pitch and some have accused Sterling of going down easily.

Raheem Sterling was fouled to win the extra time penalty scored by Harry Kane.
Raheem Sterling was fouled to win the extra time penalty scored by Harry Kane. Picture: PA

"It was a penalty which should not have been a penalty," Hjumand said. "It is something which annoys me right now. We are very disappointed."

"You cannot pass by the ball on the pitch which has so much influence on the game.

"I know it sounds weird right now but I cannot help having these feelings. One thing is to lose a game, it happens, but losing this way is disappointing because these guys have fought a lot.

"It feels bitter but we have to digest this before we can discuss these feelings. It's a bitter way to leave the tournament."

But England Manager Gareth Southgate has said he believes it was a fair result and praised Denmark's Schmeichel as a "top goalkeeper" who "had a fantastic game".

"Denmark have had an incredible tournament. I have got to give them huge credit. I thought they made it really difficult for us tonight. They pressed us so well, scored a fabulous goal - the boy is a super player.

"But I think on the balance of play when you look at the number of saves we forced the goalkeeper to make and long periods of the game where I felt we were the biggest threat, I think we deserved it.

"For our country, I've not heard this new Wembley like that ever and to be able to share that with everybody and share it with everybody at home is very special."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Euston station was closed at rush hour due to an incident.

Euston: London station closed after 'violent assault on train'
Viktor Orban insists the law is not discriminatory

Hungary hits back at the EU over 'discriminatory' LGBT law

The Chancellor said the Government wants to get people into work

Rishi Sunak: Universal credit £20-a-week uplift will end as it 'was always temporary'
The Metropolitan Police say they made 23 arrests following England's win over Denmark.

England Euros 2020: 23 arrested in London amid celebrations

Japan is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency that would last through the Olympics

Japan to declare state of emergency Olympic torch relay is cancelled
The global death toll from Covid-19 has passed four million

Worldwide Covid-19 death toll hits 4 million

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Health Secretary looking at 'proportionate' solution to Covid app isolation 'pings'
UK could play role in 'curbing China's ecological excesses', journalist tells LBC

UK could play role in 'curbing China's ecological excesses', journalist tells LBC
Ending mask-wearing leaves vulnerable millions 'no alternative'

Ending mask-wearing leaves vulnerable millions 'no alternative', warns MS charity founder
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/07: Watch again

LBC Views: Simon Marks reflects on the impact of the Capitol riots 6 months on

LBC Views: Simon Marks reflects on the impact of the Capitol riots 6 months on
James O'Brien's moving reaction to Priti Patel's new immigration policy

James O'Brien's moving reaction to Priti Patel's new immigration policy

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London