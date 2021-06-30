Devon: 'Headless' body found in woodland near tourist town of Salcombe

A body was found in woodland near Salcombe. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Police are investigating after a body was found in woodland near the seaside town of Salcombe in Devon.

Police say the death is 'unexplained,' and according to local reports, the body was found decapitated.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Enquiries remain ongoing into an unexplained death after a body was found in a wooded area near Bennett Road, Salcombe, on Sunday June 27.

“A number of enquiries will be carried out in Salcombe over the coming days, and it is likely that the local community will continue to see a high level of police activity.

“We thank them for their support and if anyone has any information please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting reference number 0700 of Sunday 27 June.”

There was speculation that the body could be that of a mother from Salcombe by the name of Patricia Allen who disappeared from the town in 1975 along with her two children.

Police said the body was not linked to the case.

A significant police and fire service presence remains in the holiday town after the body was found on Sunday.