Devoted dad stabbed to death while going to aid of another man

5 May 2021, 19:02

James Gibbons, 34, died shortly after being attacked in the street where he lived in Laindon
James Gibbons, 34, died shortly after being attacked in the street where he lived in Laindon. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A father-of-four who was stabbed to death after going to the aid of another man had been celebrating his twin daughter's second birthday hours before he was killed, police have said.

James Gibbons, 34, died shortly after being attacked in the street where he lived in Laindon at about 9.30pm on Sunday, leaving his family "absolutely broken beyond belief at this pointless loss".

The self-employed plumber is believed to have gone to the aid of another man, then died in an altercation that ensued with a group of young people, Essex Police said.

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder, and two have since been bailed, one until May 25 and the other until May 28.

Mr Gibbons was described by his family as an "amazing father of four young children, engaged to his partner of 11 years, and... a loving and supportive son and brother".

He had been celebrating his twin daughter's second birthday hours before he was killed
He had been celebrating his twin daughter's second birthday hours before he was killed. Picture: PA
Police have asked for anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward
Police have asked for anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward. Picture: PA

In a statement released through police, they said: "James was a hard-working family-orientated man, who ran his own bathroom fitting company and was looking forward to a positive future for him and his family.

"This tragedy occurred after he had spent the day celebrating his two-year-old twin girls' birthday at home and we are absolutely broken beyond belief at this pointless loss which has had a devastating effect on us all.

"James was the kind of person who would always be prepared to help anyone less fortunate than himself, which is what he was doing on Sunday night.

"As a family we are urging anyone to come forward with any information that may help the police as they investigate James' death in the hope we can get justice."

Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Jennings, of Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said inquiries had led police to believe that Mr Gibbons was "going to the aid of another man and, as a result, he lost his life during an altercation which ensued with a group of young people not directly known to him".

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has footage of what led to it or has information on it is asked to submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk or call 101 and cite incident 1292 of May 2.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mayra Zulfiqar was found dead with two bullet wounds on her body

Murder probe launched after London woman found dead in Lahore, Pakistan
Israel Politics

Opposition leader invited to form government after Netanyahu misses deadline
Canada has approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in children aged between 12 and 15

Canada becomes first country to approve Pfizer jab for children aged 12-15
Virus Outbreak Canada

Canada approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15

Peloton has announced a voluntary recall of two of its treadmills

Peloton recalls treadmills due to one child death and risk of injuries
Shocked friends and former colleagues of Julia James have told LBC they are "scared to go out in the daytime" after her murder

'I'm scared to go out': Ex-colleague of murdered PCSO Julia James reacts to her death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Caller describes harrowing care home visit which left her 'shaken'
'Bad rules can be enforced by nice people', campaigner tells Shelagh Fogarty

'Bad rules can be enforced by nice people', campaigner tells Shelagh Fogarty
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

The Tory MP was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Tory MP pledges to take up care home visits cause with Minister
'We've had the vaccine, a PCR test, a rapid flow test and we wear PPE'

'Care homes aren't following guidance': Caller explains why visitors are being refused
Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC

Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London