Former World of Sport presenter Dickie Davies dies aged 94 as tributes pour in for the legendary broadcaster

Legendary sports presenter Dickie Davies has died at the age of 94, his former colleague Jim Rosenthal has confirmed. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Former World of Sport presenter Dickie Davies has died aged 94, his friend and former colleague Jim Rosenthal has confirmed.

Davies was best known for his time presenting the beloved ITV show for 17 years until its end in 1985.

The Cheshire-born broadcast icon covered boxing, darts and snooker, as well as the 1988 Seoul Olympics with the channel before leaving to join Eurosport.

He suffered a stroke in 1995, which he recovered from, and went on to host his own show, Dickie Davies' Sporting Heroes.

Rosenthal wrote on Sunday night: "With huge sadness we announce Dickie Davies passed away this morning.

"So proud of his 20 years of World of Sport, 3 Olympic Games and a brilliant career on the telly.

"He is survived by a loving wife, two adoring sons, four grandkids and two beloved dogs."

Tributes flooded in for the TV great on social media after fans learned of the sad news, with Piers Morgan among the people paying tribute.

In a tweet Mr Morgan said: 'RIP Dickie Davies, 94. One of Britain’s all-time great sports presenters.

RIP Dickie Davies, 94.

One of Britain’s all-time great sports presenters.

"Made live TV broadcasting look so easy when anyone who’s tried it knows how difficult it can be."

Football commentator Nigel Adderley said: 'Dickie Davies was a true great. To do that programme so well for so long showed how good he was'.

Dickie in 2005. Picture: Getty

Sports presenter Simon Thomas tweeted: "Rest in peace Dickie Davies. Absolute giant of sports broadcasting."

Davies, completed National Service with the Royal Air Force before serving as a pursuer on the RMS Queen Mary and RMS Queen Elizabeth.

As well as his work for ITV and Eurosport, Davies also produced Classic FC sports bulletins from his own home before leaving the radio station following his stroke in 1995.