Diet coaches for two-year-olds as number of obese children nearly trebles in a decade

14 June 2023, 10:08

Amanda Pritchard will warn of the 'terrible human cost' of obesity
Amanda Pritchard will warn of the 'terrible human cost' of obesity. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Diet coaches will be rolled out to thousands of children as young as two after the number of obese youngsters admitted to hospital almost trebled in a decade.

Some 9,431 children with obesity were admitted to hospital in England in 2021/22 compared to 3,370 in 2011/12, according to new figures from NHS England.

The health service said 10 new clinics will open this year and will provide "intensive" support to thousands of severely obese children and their families.

Around 3,000 obese children and young people aged between two and 18 will receive help to lose weight, treatment for complications as well as tailored care packages developed with their family, which could include diet plans, mental health care and coaching, a spokesman added.

Read more: Woman who watched 'wonderful' mother being mauled to death by drug dealer's American bulldogs pays tribute

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The new clinics - which will be run by specialist doctors, nurses, psychologists, social workers and dieticians - will bring the number across England to 30 as part of an £18 million project over the next two years.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard will announce the new clinics at the NHS ConfedExpo conference in Manchester.

During her speech, she is expected to say: "Obesity can lead to a string of serious illnesses such as cancer and diabetes - bringing a terrible human cost and also a real pressure on the NHS.

"Doing nothing now is not an option and so these new clinics will bring together a range of experts in one place providing intensive - but sensitive - physical and mental support for thousands of young people and their families."

Professor Simon Kenny, NHS England's national clinical director for children and young people, said: "Living with excess weight can cause problems affecting every organ system resulting in long-term complications such as early death, type 2 diabetes, stroke, early joint replacements and mental health issues.

"These clinics' holistic approach to treating obesity and its causes will help children and young people in a way that respects them and works with the specific factors of their individual situation.

"We are committed to helping as many children and young people as possible with their physical and mental health, and these additional clinics are an important step in helping vulnerable children and young people live healthier and happier lives".

Children who will qualify for treatment at one of the NHS Complications from Excess Weight clinic will have a body mass index (BMI) score above the 99.6 percentile for children their age and a complication of excess weight.

Health Minister Neil O'Brien said: "We are determined to halve childhood obesity by 2030 and these clinics are a great step forward to get more youngsters the support they need to manage the complications linked to obesity and achieve a healthier weight."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ian Coates has been identified as the third victim of the attack in Nottingham

Third victim of Nottingham attack named as school caretaker as devastated son says 'I'm broken'

Dame Carolyn addressed questions about This Morning and Phillip Schofield's relationship

ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall says Schofield affair 'deeply inappropriate' as she's grilled by MPs

Members of Japan's Self Defence Force gather near the firing range after the fatal shooting

Trainee arrested after two soldiers shot dead at Japanese army firing range

The names of Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar are sewn into the fabric of the city.

Nottingham is a city in grief but will never forget the names of Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Carla Foster has been jailed

Family of mother ailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit are 'angry and embarrassed'

Demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office in June 2020

South Korea sues rival North for blowing up joint liaison office in 2020

A boat being built at Mandvi in India's Gujarat state

Indian and Pakistani coasts on high alert over Cyclone Biparjoy

APTOPIX Trump Classified Documents

Donald Trump mixes roles as defendant and campaigner after historic charge

Lucille Downer was mauled to death by Darren Pritchard's American bulldogs

'She didn’t stand a chance,’ says woman who watched her mother being mauled to death by American bulldog

Tributes have come in for Grace Kumar, who was killed in a knife attack in Nottingham on Tuesday

Tributes paid to 'fun, brilliant' student Grace Kumar, one of three killed in 'devastating' Nottingham attacks

A storehouse building in Odesa hit by a Russian missile

At least six killed in Russian attacks in south and east Ukraine

The economy grew slightly in April

Economy grows slightly in April, boosted by more spending in pubs and bars

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were killed after being attacked in the street in Nottingham on Tuesday morning

'Beautiful, brilliant, young man': Family's tribute to student killed in Nottingham attack in 'senseless murder'

The Nottingham attacks unfolded over 90 minutes

Morning of horror: How the Nottingham attacks broke out as students and man killed and three others injured in rampage

Aerial view of the Rust film set

Weapons expert in Alec Baldwin case was hungover on Rust set, prosecutors claim

Jon Sopel sums up Donald Trump's day in court

Donald Trump turns 77 today, though maybe he doesn't have much to celebrate, writes Jon Sopel

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Nottingham suspect's mental health is being looked into

Nottingham attack suspect 'is West African man, 31, who has legally lived in UK for years' as cops probe mental health
Japan Shooting

Two Japanese soldiers killed in firing range shooting

Migration Global Refugees

110 million people forcibly displaced as wars add to world refugee crisis

Donald Trump addresses New Jersey rally after historic Miami court appearance

Donald Trump labels 'sham' indictment 'another attempt to rig and steal an election' after historic court appearance
Trump court case

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges in Miami

Two of the victims have been named as university students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Taken too soon: Tributes pour in for star students, 19, stabbed to death in knife and van rampage
His wife and children helped him pull of the 'cruel' prank

Man fakes his own death and then turns up to his funeral 'to teach family a lesson about staying in touch'
Sadiq Khan has urged staff to use gender-neutral terminology instead, including 'Londoners'

Don't say 'men and women': Sadiq Khan's staff urged to avoid using 'gender-specific' phrases
The two student victims have been named as Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Teenage hockey star named as second student, 19, killed in Nottingham van and knife rampage
Cormac McCarthy has died

No Country for Old Men novelist and Pulitzer Prize winner Cormac McCarthy dies aged 89

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Fergie has branded the pair 'brave' for making the move to California.

Fergie labels Harry and Meghan 'brave' for moving to US and says they are 'blazing a trail'
Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom and Rachel Reeves

Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC
Women express outrage as mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

'Shame on her midwife!': Women outraged after mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss
The News Agent's Jon Sopel brands Donald Trump as 'chaotic' and deems his mishandling of confidential documents as for 'bragging rights'.

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

James O'Brien slammed Nadine Dorries calling her claim that she was left off Boris Johnson's Honours list a 'sob story'.

James O'Brien slams Nadine Dorries' honours snub 'sob story'

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges
Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'
'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit