Dieter Brummer: Home and Away star dead at 45

26 July 2021, 11:17

Actor Dieter Brummer was found dead on 24 July.
Actor Dieter Brummer was found dead on 24 July. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Home and Away star Dieter Brummer, known for playing Shane Parrish on the soap, has died aged 45.

The actor was found dead by police on Saturday in Glenhaven, Sydney.

A statement shared by his family said: "We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter on Saturday morning.

"He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same.

"Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years.

"We appreciate you respecting our privacy at this terrible time."

The family also recommended people get in touch with Lifeline if they are in need of any support.

Police confirmed Mr Brummer's death was not being treated as suspicious.

"About 1.30pm (Saturday 24 July 2021), officers from The Hills Police Area Command responded to reports of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Road, Glenhaven," a spokesperson from New South Wales Police told news.com.au.

"The body of a man was located inside the home. His death is not believed to be suspicious.

"A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner." 

Mr Brummer shot to fame on Home and Away, appearing as Shane Parrish between 1991 and 1996.

The Seven Network, which airs the show in Australia, said it was "deeply saddened" by his death.

Meanwhile, the Neighbours Twitter account shared a tribute to the actor. He joined the show as Troy Miller in 2011.

Mr Brummer also starred in shows such as Rescue Special Ops, Winners and Losers and Underbelly.

The actor later changed career, instead focusing on running a window-cleaning business.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Portrait of German composer, theatre director, polemicist, and conductor Richard Wagner, circa 1870 (Archive/PA)

Bayreuth opera festival returns with first woman conductor calling the tune
Newly Afghan Army special forces (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Afghanistan conflict’s toll on women and children revealed in UN report
Dr Anthony Fauci

Fauci says US going in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus

California Wildfires

Homes burned as massive California wildfire gains strength

Travellers coming from France to England currently have to quarantine, even if fully vaccinated.

Restrictions on travel from France 'set to be dropped next week'
Tom Daley and Matty Lee have won the gold medal in the men's synchronised 10 metres platform

Tokyo 2020: Team GB wins string of medals with Tom Daley getting first Olympic gold

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien responds to shocking anti-vaxx rally in Trafalgar Square

James O'Brien responds to shocking anti-vax rally in Trafalgar Square
Ivor was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

The James O'Brien call on Covid conspiracies branded 'stunningly enlightening and sad'
Sir Keir branded the comments 'shocking'

Starmer condemns 'shocking' anti-vax speech comparing NHS medics to Nazis
Keir Starmer backs Dawn Butler for calling out 'master of untruths' Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer backs Dawn Butler for calling out 'master of untruths' Boris Johnson
The Labour leader was speaking on the regular Call Keir segment

Keir Starmer tells LBC Home Secretary Priti Patel's role is 'untenable'
The Heathrow boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

UK at disadvantage compared to EU countries due to Covid travel rules

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London