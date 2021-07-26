Dieter Brummer: Home and Away star dead at 45

Actor Dieter Brummer was found dead on 24 July. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Home and Away star Dieter Brummer, known for playing Shane Parrish on the soap, has died aged 45.

The actor was found dead by police on Saturday in Glenhaven, Sydney.

A statement shared by his family said: "We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter on Saturday morning.

"He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same.

"Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years.

"We appreciate you respecting our privacy at this terrible time."

The family also recommended people get in touch with Lifeline if they are in need of any support.

Police confirmed Mr Brummer's death was not being treated as suspicious.

"About 1.30pm (Saturday 24 July 2021), officers from The Hills Police Area Command responded to reports of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Road, Glenhaven," a spokesperson from New South Wales Police told news.com.au.

"The body of a man was located inside the home. His death is not believed to be suspicious.

"A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner."

Vale Dieter Brummer, joined the Neighbours alumni in 2012 as Capt. Troy Miller. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. 💛 pic.twitter.com/JkN6CLvbqQ — Neighbours (@neighbours) July 26, 2021

Mr Brummer shot to fame on Home and Away, appearing as Shane Parrish between 1991 and 1996.

The Seven Network, which airs the show in Australia, said it was "deeply saddened" by his death.

Meanwhile, the Neighbours Twitter account shared a tribute to the actor. He joined the show as Troy Miller in 2011.

Mr Brummer also starred in shows such as Rescue Special Ops, Winners and Losers and Underbelly.

The actor later changed career, instead focusing on running a window-cleaning business.