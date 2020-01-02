Nearly 600 different species counted at London Zoo annual stocktake
2 January 2020, 14:38
Zookeepers at London Zoo have conducted the annual headcount of every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate in their care.
This year, the zoo welcomed four Chinese giant salamanders, a two-toed sloth named Elio and six Humboldt penguin chicks.
Two tamandus also joined the London zoo family.
The zoo’s four Asiatic lions, Bhanu, Heidi, Indi and Rubi also joined the count, as well as endangered Bactrian camels.
Teague Stubbington, assistant curator, said: “At the time of year when lots of people are taking stock and looking forward, we’re doing exactly the same, just a little more literally.”
Zookeepers spend a week counting almost 600 species in the zoo.
It is a part of the zoo's licensing process to count how many of each species are in residence once every year.
This information is then shared amongst zoos worldwide.