Nearly 600 different species counted at London Zoo annual stocktake

2 January 2020, 14:38

Almost 600 species have been counted
Almost 600 species have been counted. Picture: PA

Zookeepers at London Zoo have conducted the annual headcount of every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate in their care.

This year, the zoo welcomed four Chinese giant salamanders, a two-toed sloth named Elio and six Humboldt penguin chicks.

A zookeeper holds a giant African land snail
A zookeeper holds a giant African land snail. Picture: PA

Two tamandus also joined the London zoo family.

The zoo’s four Asiatic lions, Bhanu, Heidi, Indi and Rubi also joined the count, as well as endangered Bactrian camels.

A zookeeper with a penguin at the annual stocktake
A zookeeper with a penguin at the annual stocktake. Picture: PA

Teague Stubbington, assistant curator, said: “At the time of year when lots of people are taking stock and looking forward, we’re doing exactly the same, just a little more literally.”

Zookeepers spend a week counting almost 600 species in the zoo.

Asiatic Lion Heidi at a blackboard during the count
Asiatic Lion Heidi at a blackboard during the count. Picture: PA
Zookeeper Mick Tiley counts Bactrian Camels at the stocktake
Zookeeper Mick Tiley counts Bactrian Camels at the stocktake. Picture: PA

It is a part of the zoo's licensing process to count how many of each species are in residence once every year.

This information is then shared amongst zoos worldwide.

