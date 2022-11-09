Digger driver ‘rammed into house and car in Wales before driving to McDonald’s and ordering burger meal’

By Asher McShane

A man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and drink driving after a JCB digger rammed into a house in Wales.

Neighbours tried in vain to stop the digger after it crashed into a property in Blackwood, South Wales.

They said they watched as the digger drive up and down the road several times before it turned into a driveway and ploughed into brickwork.

In footage shared online, the digger hits the front of the house before ramming a Ford Focus, with the digger’s bucket nearly flipping the car.

Afterwards, the driver is said to have gone two miles to the nearest McDonald's where he ordered a burger meal. He was eating it in the takeaway car park when police arrived, according to locals.

One neighbour claimed the JCB onslaught happened in the middle of a long-running break-up between a couple.

At one point in the footage, a man and woman emerge from the house, seemingly pleading for the driver to stop.

The video was filmed by workmen parked nearby and was later uploaded to the internet.

A voice from the van can be heard saying: 'Got it all on film for you, alright mate? Got it all on film. F***ing d***head, what's he f***ing doing? F***ing joke.’

Gwent police said: "At approximately 12.20pm we received a report of criminal damage being caused to a house in Woodfield, Blackwood.

"A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and drink driving and is currently in custody being questioned."

Experts arrived at the scene later to assess the damage.