Diner who ‘ate too much kebab’ rang 999 - as ambulance service urges public to only call in an emergency

23 January 2024, 14:51

One person in Wales called an ambulance because they had 'eaten more kebab than I'm used to'
One person in Wales called an ambulance because they had 'eaten more kebab than I'm used to'. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

An ambulance service has revealed the scale of non-emergency calls it receives - including one person who rang 999 after eating ‘more kebab than I’m used to’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it received 414,149 calls last year - with nearly 70,000 of these calls not being a life-or-death emergency.

Other calls included someone who had lost their voice, a person with a ring stuck on a finger, and someone with their hand stuck in the letterbox.

One person called an ambulance because they couldn't find their false teeth.

The service is reminding people to only dial 999 if someone is seriously ill or injured.

Andy Swinburn, executive director of paramedicine, said "inappropriate calls put additional strain on an already over-stretched service".

Read more: Cost of removing kids' teeth doubles in five years as decay soars

Read more: More than 2 million to have energy cut off this winter, Citizens Advice claims

"Our plea to the public is to apply your common sense - most people know the difference between a real emergency and something that is uncomfortable, painful or irritating but not life-threatening," he said.

Lee Brooks, Executive Director of Operations, said: “If it’s not a serious or life-threatening emergency, it’s really important that you consider the alternatives to 999.

“Ensure you have a well-stocked medicine cabinet for things which can be treated at home, like cut fingers, headaches and sore throats.

“And if you have prescription medication, please keep on top of it and collect it on time.

“If you or your loved one is ill or injured, ask yourself whether you really need the attention of the emergency services or if you can use an alternative or make your own way to hospital.

“We’re here to help people in their hour of need, but we also need the public to take some ownership and accountability for their health and wellbeing at a time when NHS services are stretched beyond measure.”

The calls in full

Call 1

Operator: Ambulance, what’s the address of the emergency?

Caller: Hi, yeah, erm… I know it doesn’t 100% qualify as this but my wife must have accidentally rubbed chilli in her eyes and her eyes are burning. She’s tried washing them and nothing’s happening.

Call 2

Operator: Tell me exactly what’s happened.

Caller: Yesterday evening, we had some kebab, and I might have had a little bit more than I’m used to, then this morning, I’ve had a very painful stomach.

Call 3

Caller: My ring is stuck on my finger; I need it cut off.

Operator: Is your breathing normal for you?

Caller: My breathing’s fantastic, yeah.

Operator: Are you bleeding or vomiting blood?

Caller: I’m not bleeding, no.

Operator: And do you have any pain?

Caller: Yeah, a little bit.

Operator: From the information that you have provided, you do require a more detailed assessment by a nurse, so an ambulance will not be sent at this time.

Caller: How am I going to get there then? Can you just come and see me please?

Call 4

Caller: What it is with her, her voice has given on her. We don’t know what to do. We’ve tried lemon and whatever, but it’s not doing any good.

Operator: Where is she in pain?

Caller: It’s her throat. She can hardly speak.

Operator: And is it just that she’s lost her voice, is it?

Caller: Yeah.

Call 5

Operator: Ambulance service, what’s the address of the emergency?

Caller: I wouldn’t say it’s an emergency, but I don’t know how to get down to hospital. I have a piercing in my ear, and it’s pretty much been ripped out and the ball’s stuck in my ear.

Operator: So, the ball from your piercing is stuck inside your ear?

Call 6

Operator: Is the patient awake?

Caller: Yeah, it’s me, my hand’s stuck in the door.

Operator: Is the door locked at the moment?

Caller: Yeah, it’s locked. Mam! No, my hand’s stuck in the f*****g letterbox.

Operator: How old are you?

Caller: Open the door, my hand’s stuck!

Call 7

Operator: Tell me exactly what’s happened.

Caller: I’ve had a cough for the last couple of days.

Operator: What’s that sorry, you’ve got a cough?

Caller: Yeah.

Operator: We are currently experiencing a large number of life-threatening emergencies. An ambulance is not available to respond to you. Our advice is to ring 111.

Call 8

Caller: I have a bottom part denture, and I went to clean my teeth and I said, ‘Where’s my false teeth?’ This sounds crazy… but I don’t know what else to do. Could I have swallowed my false teeth?

Operator: So, you don’t know where your false teeth are?

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

AC Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan

Italian football side Udinese ordered to play one match without fans after goalkeeper Mike Maignan racially abused

Frank Farian created groups Boney M (left) and Milli Vanilli (right).

Boney M founder Frank Farian dies aged 82 at Miami home

Oppenheimer and Barbie have both received several Oscar nominations

Oppenheimer picks up 13 Oscar nominations, as Margot Robbie snubbed for Barbie - see the list of nominees

Grace O'Malley-Kumar (main) died a hero trying to protect her friend Barnaby Webber(top r) from triple killer Valdo Calocane

Grace's final moments: Family weep as they hear how Nottingham stab victim died heroically trying to protect her friend

People stand at the site of a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Seven dead and dozens wounded in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv

A United Airlines jetliner

United Airlines boss says firm will consider alternatives to Boeing’s next plane

Stephen Bear in the TikTok video and (r) after being released from prison

Disgraced Stephen Bear breaks silence with bizarre TikTok after being released from prison

The incident is believed to be isolated, according to police.

Murder investigation launched after man, 30, dies in suspected road rage incident - as 18-year-old arrested

Farmers gather to protest

Woman dies and two people injured at French farmers’ protest barricade

APTOPIX Shootings Illinois

Suspect in killing of eight in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself, police say

A party flag

German court rules far-right party ineligible for funding because of ideology

Hannah Ingram-Moore has been ordered to demolish her family's spa

Demolition begins on Captain Tom's family's spa as boxes of equipment cleared out days before deadline to knock it down

A clash between the pianist and tourists has sparked outrage online.

Clash between pianist and Chinese tourists sparks fury as they angrily demand their faces are hidden

A row has developed between Labour and the Conservatives.

UK struck Houthis because rebels 'pose imminent threat', PM says as Keir Starmer backs military action

Leicester Square

Victims of Leicester Square anti-Semitic attack demand police apology after 'being told to calm down on the phone'

Rescuers search in rubble after the earthquake

Three dead and more than 100 homes damaged in earthquake in western China

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Deadly attack on Israeli army in Gaza kills at least 21 soldiers

An aerial view of the landslide in Liangshui village in southwestern China’s Yunnan Province on Monday

Thirty-one people dead and more missing after landslide, says Chinese state media

Stefan Farbrother was jailed for 18 years

Paedophile jailed after subjecting child to five-year campaign of rape and sexual abuse

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson gets rights to The Rock name and joins board of WWE owner

More police are facing scrutiny after their details were checked against a national database

Officers face more criminal investigations after details put through national police database
Noel Gallagher has split with Sarah MacDonald

Noel Gallagher 'wants to cycle past ex-wife's mansion shouting that she didn't take his bike from him' in £20m divorce
Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries

Trial starts in Amsterdam of suspects accused in 2021 killing of crime reporter

Calocane admitted to killing the two students and school caretaker.

Nottingham attacks victim was a ‘hero’ who died 'fighting to save her friend’, family says as killer’s plea is accepted
Michael Owen prays for a cure for his son's condition

Michael Owen 'goes to bed praying every night' for cure for blindness that ended his son's football career dream
Jeremy Hunt

Lower borrowing than expected 'could pave the way for tax cuts' in Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit