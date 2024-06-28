‘Disabled’ plane with 'hot brakes' on runway sparks chaos at Gatwick airport

28 June 2024, 13:23 | Updated: 28 June 2024, 13:29

Fire crews on the tarmac at Gatwick after the plane was halted due to 'hot brakes'
Fire crews on the tarmac at Gatwick after the plane was halted due to 'hot brakes'. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Long delays are developing at Gatwick airport after a British Airways plane became stranded on the tarmac.

Travellers reported being stuck in planes in a long queue trying to take off while others were ordered off aircraft.

The stranded plane is BA2279 to Vancouver.

One passenger on board the plane said it had to carry out an 'emergency' stop' while trying to take off.

One passenger on the plane wrote: “Take-off aborted. Ground vehicles in attendance. “They are currently hosing down the undercarriage brakes due to high-speed emergency stop.”

One passenger hoping to take off on another plane posted online: “Plane stuck on / blocking the runway at Gatwick. Nothing in or out as it stands, been this way for around 20 mins now …..”

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 posted: “Following what appears to be a rejected takeoff, #BA2279 is stationary on runway 26L at LGW. Aircraft cannot currently takeoff or land at Gatwick.”

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: "The main runway was closed for a short time today due to a departing aircraft having hot brakes.

"Safety is our top priority and the dedicated airport fire service swiftly attended to support the aircraft. A number of flights were diverted. The runway is now open and operating as normal."

