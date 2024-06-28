‘Disabled’ plane with 'hot brakes' on runway sparks chaos at Gatwick airport

Fire crews on the tarmac at Gatwick after the plane was halted due to 'hot brakes'. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Long delays are developing at Gatwick airport after a British Airways plane became stranded on the tarmac.

Travellers reported being stuck in planes in a long queue trying to take off while others were ordered off aircraft.

The stranded plane is BA2279 to Vancouver.

Plane stuck on / blocking the runway at Gatwick. Nothing in or out as it stands, been this way for around 20 mins now ….. pic.twitter.com/vR6lY4B8U8 — Tom Strawbridge (@strawbs5) June 28, 2024

One passenger on board the plane said it had to carry out an 'emergency' stop' while trying to take off.

One passenger on the plane wrote: “Take-off aborted. Ground vehicles in attendance. “They are currently hosing down the undercarriage brakes due to high-speed emergency stop.”

One passenger hoping to take off on another plane posted online: “Plane stuck on / blocking the runway at Gatwick. Nothing in or out as it stands, been this way for around 20 mins now …..”

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 posted: “Following what appears to be a rejected takeoff, #BA2279 is stationary on runway 26L at LGW. Aircraft cannot currently takeoff or land at Gatwick.”

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: "The main runway was closed for a short time today due to a departing aircraft having hot brakes.

"Safety is our top priority and the dedicated airport fire service swiftly attended to support the aircraft. A number of flights were diverted. The runway is now open and operating as normal."