Disgraced MP's girlfriend 'to stand for Tories' in Wellingborough by-election after his recall over 'sexual misconduct'

7 January 2024, 18:58 | Updated: 7 January 2024, 19:13

The girlfriend of disgraced MP Peter Bone has reportedly been selected as the Tories' candidate for the Wellingborough by-election
The girlfriend of disgraced MP Peter Bone has reportedly been selected as the Tories' candidate for the Wellingborough by-election. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The girlfriend of disgraced MP Peter Bone has reportedly been selected as the Tories' candidate for the Wellingborough by-election - after her partner was recalled from the seat after being found guilty of sexual misconduct by a Commons report.

Former Tory Peter Bone was ousted from the Commons in December and a by-election triggered after more than 10% of constituents in his Wellingborough seat voted to recall him.

Labour has accused the Conservatives of "caving" to the demands by Bone that his partner be picked to stand in his former seat during a by-election.

The recall petition was sparked when Mr Bone was handed a six-week suspension from the House of Commons after an inquiry found he had subjected a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct.

Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden announced on Sunday that Helen Harrison, a councillor on North Northamptonshire Council, had been picked to fight the election for the party.

He tweeted: "Congratulations to Cllr Helen Harrison on being selected for Wellingborough at a packed meeting of Conservative members this afternoon."

Helen Harrison and Peter Bone are known to be in a relationship
Helen Harrison and Peter Bone are known to be in a relationship. Picture: X

It has been widely reported that Mr Bone and Ms Harrison, who contested the Bolsover seat in 2017 for the Conservatives, are dating.

Ms Harrison has posted a number of photos on social media of them out canvassing together, including since the Tory whip was suspended from Mr Bone following the publication of an inquiry by Parliament's behaviour watchdog into his conduct.

According to a report in The Times in October, Mr Bone, a former minister, had been threatening to stand as an independent candidate in the by-election, potentially splitting the Tory vote, if Ms Harrison was not selected as the party's candidate.

Labour's Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow paymaster general, said: "Rishi Sunak caving to Peter Bone's demand to select his partner so he doesn't run as an independent shows just how weak the Prime Minister is.

"Rishi Sunak is too weak to lead his own party, let alone the country.

"The people of Wellingborough deserve the best possible candidate to represent them, not the product of a quick political fix.

"Only Labour can deliver the change the voters want to see and give Britain its future back."

In October, Mr Bone was found to have "committed many varied acts of bullying and one act of sexual misconduct" against a staff member in 2012 and 2013.

Parliament's behaviour watchdog, the Independent Expert Panel, upheld an earlier investigation which found he broke the MPs' code of conduct on four counts of bullying and one of sexual misconduct.

Harrison (right) was congratulated on becoming the Conservative candidate for Wellingborough in a post by her area's conservative association on X
Harrison (right) was congratulated on becoming the Conservative candidate for Wellingborough in a post by her area's conservative association on X. Picture: X

The panel found that he had indecently exposed himself to the complainant in the bathroom of a hotel room during a work trip to Madrid.

Mr Bone has repeatedly denied the allegations and said in his statement following the result of the recall petition last month that he will "have more to say on these matters in the new year".

The veteran politician was kicked out of the Tory parliamentary party a day after the report was published on October 16.

A date for the by-election has not been set but rules around parliamentary procedure mean it will not take place before February.

Wellingborough has been held by the Conservatives since 2005, when Mr Bone won it from Labour.

The upcoming contest is likely to be a test for the Prime Minister's party, despite Mr Bone securing a healthy majority in 2019.

He held the Northamptonshire seat with a majority of 18,540 over Labour, but the Tories have suffered a series of by-election defeats in recent years, including in constituencies which were theoretically safer.

The majority is smaller than the Tory cushions in Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire which fell to Sir Keir Starmer's party in October.

Labour has picked Gen Kitchen as the party's candidate in Wellingborough.

It will be one of at least two Westminster by-elections due this year, with Chris Skidmore triggering a contest in his Kingswood constituency in South Gloucestershire when the former Government net-zero tsar announced last week that he was leaving Parliament in protest at Mr Sunak's decision to grant more North Sea oil and gas drilling licences.

