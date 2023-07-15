'Inherently unsustainable': Disposable vapes should be banned by next year, council group says

Disposable vapes should be banned from sale by the end of 2024, say a group of local authorities. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A group of councils is calling for all disposable vapes to be banned in Britain as early as next year - citing environmental and health grounds

The Local Government Association is said it is "crucial" that such a ban is implemented to stop single-use vapes flooding the UK market - as France and the European Union considering similar measures.

The LGA said the nicotine-filled sticks are hazardous to waste collectors and "almost impossible to recycle without going through special treatment".

The association also raised concerns over the advertising for these products appealing to children - due to their bright colours and sweet flavouring.

David Fothergill, chairman of the LGA's Community Wellbeing Board, said: "Councils are not anti-vapes, which are shown to be less harmful than smoking and have a place as a tool to use in smoking cessation.

The popularity of the products has exploded in recent years. Picture: Getty

"However, disposable vapes are fundamentally flawed in their design and inherently unsustainable products, meaning an outright ban will prove more effective than attempts to recycle more vapes.

As e-cigarette sales boom, concerns over their regulation have become more pronounced.

LBC has previously found evidence of retailers falsely advertising illegal vapes as nicotine-free to get away with selling them online, and in some cases without age checks.

We bought two vapes, listed on Amazon, which raised suspicion with customer reviews being used to quietly tell buyers they do in fact have nicotine in them.

They were delivered within days and were left at the flat door without any age verification checks. The item description for a Blue Razz Ice Lost Mary BM3500 stated clearly that it was a ‘no nicotine vape’.

But a lab test confirmed it contained the same amount of the highly addictive drug as around 280 cigarettes.

Litter caused by vaping is a major concern for councils. Picture: Getty

The size of the device makes it illegal for sale in the UKrAnother vape, the Fizzy Cherry ENE Legend, with 3500 puffs, was also found to be illegal, with nicotine in it.

Jane Wragg, managing director at ADACT Medical in Doncaster, told LBC that the results, when compared to how the devices were advertised, throws up a major issue.

"Single-use vapes blight our streets as litter, are a hazard in our bin lorries, are expensive and difficult to deal with in our recycling centres. Their colours, flavours and advertising are appealing to children and the penalties for retailers selling them don't go far enough.

"Councils urge the government to take this action to protect our planet, keep children safe and save taxpayers' money."