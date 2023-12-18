Young person fights for their life after horror stabbing at DLR station in London

18 December 2023, 07:29

The stabbing broke out at Cutty Sark station
The stabbing broke out at Cutty Sark station. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A young person is fighting for their life after a stabbing on London's Dockland Light Railway.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British Transport Police said two "youths" were stabbed at Cutty Sark station on Sunday evening/

Both were taken to hospital, with one having received "what is believed to be a severe wound to the hand, and the other a life threatening, or life changing, injury to the thigh".

The stabbing is thought to have happened after an argument involving four people on a DLR train between Greenwich and Cutty Sark.

Read more: Three people who tortured, starved and beat woman from west London guilty of murder

Two suspects and the two victims got off there before the violence.

Officers are asking for information about the attack, which happened at about 5.30pm.

Text 61016, or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 420 -171223, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

XL Bullies are being banned by the government

Thousands of XL Bullies to be exempt from being put down weeks before ban kicks in

Joe Biden looked surprised as the crash happened

Joe Biden stunned as car smashes into SUV guarding motorcade and armed Secret Service agents swoop on driver

Australia Floods

More than 300 rescued from floodwaters in northeast Australia

Alex Batty wanted to move to Canada and learn computer science

Alex Batty 'wanted a normal life and go on to study computer science', French holiday home pair reveals

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea resumes weapons launches by firing ballistic missile into sea

Wes Streeting has vowed to reform the NHS

Labour's Wes Streeting vows to "ramp up" NHS weekend work as part of health overhaul

Koreas Tensions

North Korea fires another missile as weapons testing resumes, South Korea says

Ex-Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has warned Israel that its 'killing rage' risks inflaming the conflict with Palestine for another 50 years.

'Killing rage': Wallace warns Israel not to fuel conflict for another 50 years after Netanyahu says no ceasefire

Michael Gove is facing calls to appear before MPs to answer questions over PPE firm Medpro after Baroness Michelle Mone admitted she stands to benefit from a deal between the Government and the firm.

Gove faces calls to answer MP questions after Michelle Mone names him over PPE scandal

Outraged social media users have slammed a shopper who boasted of being nine legs of lambs in a deal at Sainasburys.

Shopper slammed as selfish for buying nine legs of lamb in couponing mega-deal at Sainsburys

Serbia Election

Serbia’s populists claim sweeping victory in country’s parliamentary election

William and Kate are reportedly considering not sending future king Prince George to Eton College and instead educating their first-born at his mother's alma mater Marlborough College.

William and Kate to buck tradition by 'not sending Prince George to Eton College'

The aftermath of an Israeli military raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank

Israel faces new ceasefire calls after hostage killings raise alarm over conduct

The comedian was pipped to the candidacy in the Green-held seat in the south-east by Tom Gray, a local music industry activist, according to The Argus newspaper in the city.

Trans comic Eddie Izzard loses bid to become Labour's candidate for Brighton Pavilion at next election

Israel Palestinians

Israel finds large tunnel at Gaza border, raising pre-war intelligence questions

Koreas Tensions

South Korea says North Korea fired ballistic missile towards its eastern waters

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michelle Handforth has stepped down

Network Rail boss for train line where passengers were stranded quits

Russia Putin

Russia’s ruling party backs Putin’s re-election bid

Computer-generated image of how a launch could look at the site

UK's first vertical spaceport, owned by husband and wife team on remote Scottish island, gets lift-off
As well as the UK and Germany, The US has also expressed its discomfort over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties.

'We will fight to the end': Netanyahu says no ceasefire after David Cameron calls for 'sustainable' stop to Gaza war
Pope Francis delivers his weekly blessing

Pope’s 87th birthday closes year of efforts to reform Church and cement legacy

Israeli military vehicles inside the Gaza Strip

Israel presses ahead in Gaza as captive killings add to concern about conduct

Police are said to have missed an opportunity to send Alex Batty home

Alex Batty mystery deepens as French couple says teen lived on their farm as mum left to join 'spiritual communities'
File photo

Fire tears through Irish hotel where 70 migrants were due to be housed

Ukrainian servicemen

Russia and Ukraine launch drone attacks targeting air base and Black Sea coast

Oliver Dowden

UK will create more safe and legal routes for asylum seekers 'once numbers are under control', deputy PM says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'
There had been previous hopes of rekindling the relationship between Harry and the Royal Family.

Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their Christmas card for 2023. The image on the seasonal greeting card features and image of the couple at the Invictus Game in Dusseldorf, Germany

Harry and Meghan thank fans for 'all the support in 2023' as they release Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit