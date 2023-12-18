Young person fights for their life after horror stabbing at DLR station in London

The stabbing broke out at Cutty Sark station. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A young person is fighting for their life after a stabbing on London's Dockland Light Railway.

The British Transport Police said two "youths" were stabbed at Cutty Sark station on Sunday evening/

Both were taken to hospital, with one having received "what is believed to be a severe wound to the hand, and the other a life threatening, or life changing, injury to the thigh".

The stabbing is thought to have happened after an argument involving four people on a DLR train between Greenwich and Cutty Sark.

Two suspects and the two victims got off there before the violence.

Officers are asking for information about the attack, which happened at about 5.30pm.

Text 61016, or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 420 -171223, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.