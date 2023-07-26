DNA tests being carried out on human remains recovered from wreck of Titan submersible

26 July 2023, 10:15 | Updated: 26 July 2023, 10:16

Investigators are examining DNA from human remains found from the wreckage of the Titan submersible
Investigators are examining DNA from human remains found from the wreckage of the Titan submersible. Picture: Alamy/social media

By StephenRigley

Investigators are carrying out DNA tests on human remains found among the wreckage of the Titan submersible.

Searchers in the North Atlantic Ocean were able to recover large pieces of OceanGate's submersible, which imploded during a dive to the Titanic on June 18.

In a statement US coastguard said: "United States medical professionals are conducting a formal DNA analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered from within the wreckage at the site of the incident."

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Stockton Rush's OceanGate company behind doomed Titanic descent scrubs itself from the Internet

Read More: OceanGate boss Stockton Rush's 'risky' cost-cutting design may have caused Titan sub to 'implode like a soda can'

The remains could belong to one or more of five people — OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British explorer Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman and philanthropist Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son Suleman Dawood, and French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

All five would have been killed instantly when the submersible succumbed to the massive pressure of the ocean at such great depths.

Following the incident, it emerged that safety concerns were raised multiple times before, with several people including Ross Kemp and YouTuber Mr Beast having dropped out of doing similar trips.

As the Titanic wreckage is in international waters and the OceanGate expeditions were not operating out of a port, the trips were not subject to safety regulations.

Social media accounts and website for OceanGate has now disappeared, and the company has instead simply left a holding statement saying it has suspended its operations.

The website now says: "OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations" in white font on a black background.

Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages for the company have all either been deleted or set to private.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brits told to prepare for more rain as washout summer continues

Brace for rain: Met Office warns of Atlantic weather system bringing thundery showers as washout summer continues

Rescuers try to help the stranded whales

Rescuers bid to save nearly 100 beached whales in Western Australia

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson sex abuse lawsuits on verge of revival by US appeals court

Junior doctors in England to stage fresh four-day strike in August

Junior doctors in England to stage fresh four-day strike in August over 35% pay rise demand

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

Cambodian premier Hun Sen to step down in three weeks and hand role to son

Kyriakos Mitsotakis has warned of difficult days ahead

'Difficult days ahead': Greek PM warns as temperatures on fire-ravaged islands set to soar even higher

Coral showing signs of bleaching off the coast of Florida

Water near Florida may have set world record for warmest sea temperature

Police will attend drastically fewer mental health callouts

Police not attending most mental health callouts 'to free up a million hours a year'

Rescuers wade through floodwater caused by Typhoon Doksuri in the northern Philippines

Typhoon rips off roofs, floods villages and displaces thousands in Philippines

Connor Gibson's father (not pictured) was jailed for rape

Father of man who sexually assaulted and strangled teen sister was also jailed for rape in chilling echo of son's crimes

Exclusive
Ailsa and Ross Graham's honeymoon was cut short by the fires on Rhodes

'I wake up smelling burning': Honeymoon couple tell of nightmare escape from burning island of Rhodes

Sadiq Khan has been told that he cannot put signs for his expanded ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) on the Hertfordshire border as the row over the scheme escalates.

Hertfordshire bans Sadiq Khan’s Ulez signs and cameras on its boundary amid row over scheme expansion

Dame Alice Rose will step down

Natwest boss quits £5.2m a year job after leaking inaccurate information about Nigel Farage's bank account

North Korea

China and Russia send officials to North Korea for Korean War commemorations

The climate crisis should have been taken into consideration, Decker told LBC

Activists jailed for scaling Dartford Bridge bid to be freed after one says judge didn't take climate into account

The group opened up about when they heard the news of co-star Paul's death.

'It doesn’t feel like he’s gone’: S Club reveal nervous calls they made to Paul Cattermole hours before his death

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK Foreign Office issued a travel guidance update.

Get ‘appropriate insurance’: Foreign Office's new advice to Greece holidaymakers with wildfires still raging
Joe Lewis has been indicted for insider trading in the US.

British billionaire Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis charged by US authorities for 'brazen' insider trading scheme
Belgium Brussels Attacks

Six guilty over Brussels terror attacks that killed 32 people

APTOPIX Long Island Serial Killings

US police complete search of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer’s home

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Mexico Missing Students

Report questions Mexican military’s role in disappearance of 43 students

Space Station

Nasa power outage temporarily halts contact with space station

France UNESCO Biden

Jill Biden marks US re-entry into Unesco with flag-raising ceremony in Paris

Earns Microsoft

Microsoft reports 20.1 billion dollar quarterly profit and pledges to lead on AI

Biden Dog

Joe Biden’s dog ‘bit Secret Service officers 10 times in four months’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage
Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit