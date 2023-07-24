Stockton Rush's OceanGate company behind doomed Titanic descent scrubs itself from the Internet

24 July 2023, 10:26

Oceangate appears to have scrubbed its online presence
Oceangate appears to have scrubbed its online presence. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The company that built and launched the Titan submersible that imploded underneath the waves, killing all five men onboard including CEO Stockton Rush, appears to have erased itself from the Internet.

The social media accounts and website for the company have disappeared, and the company has instead simply left a holding statement saying it has suspended its operations.

The website now says: "OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations" in white font on a black background.

Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages for the company have all either been deleted or set to private.

The website previously held details about the Titan sub and other vessels operated by the company, as well as other information.

Graphic explains how Titan submersible imploded

The site for the OceanGate Foundation is also down, apparently for maintenance.

The Titan sub lost communication with company operatives on the surface on June 18, sparking a huge search. Debris was found on the sea floor days later and rescuers said that the sub had suffered a catastrophic implosion.

Stockton Rush
Stockton Rush. Picture: Alamy

The others on board were UK billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.

Following the incident, it emerged that safety concerns were raised multiple times before, with several people including Ross Kemp and YouTuber Mr Beast having dropped out of doing similar trips.

Stockton Rush onboard a submersible
Stockton Rush onboard a submersible. Picture: Alamy

As the Titanic wreckage is in international waters and the OceanGate expeditions were not operating out of a port, the trips were not subject to safety regulations.

A spokesperson for OceanGate said: "There's no additional information to provide beyond the latest update that OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations' at this time."

