Titan's final moments: Viral video shows how the tourist sub imploded killing five people on way to see the Titanic

13 July 2023, 11:08 | Updated: 13 July 2023, 11:12

YouTube account AiTelly detailed the unnerving implosion which occurred last month - showing how and why Titan collapsed in on itself due to immense underwater pressure
YouTube account AiTelly detailed the unnerving implosion which occurred last month - showing how and why Titan collapsed in on itself due to immense underwater pressure. Picture: social media/AiTelly

A detailed video showing how the Titan submersible imploded killing five men on board has gone viral on social media.

YouTube account AiTelly detailed last month's implosion - showing how and why the sub which was destined for the wreckage of the Titanic, collapsed in on itself due to immense underwater pressure.

The Titan submersible lost communications with its support vessel on Sunday, June 18, during a descent to the wreck of the Titanic which lies 12,500 feet beneath the surface.

Tourists Hamish Harding, 58, Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman Dawood, 19, French Navy pilot Paul-Henry (PH) Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush all died on the submersible after it suffered a 'catastrophic implosion'.

The new animation, using an open-source software called Blender, showed how Titan's 'experimental design' was different to existing sub technology which uses steel, titanium and aluminium.

Using the modelling software the experts claim, it was Titan's carbon fibre construction that was the problem, since the material can 'crack and break suddenly.'

The animators even created what the inside of the sub would have looked like, saying: "This is probably one of the basic deep diving submarine you will ever see [sic]."

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush on board Titan
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush on board Titan. Picture: social media
Suleman and Shahzada were killed aboard the OceanGate sub
Suleman and Shahzada were killed aboard the OceanGate sub. Picture: Family handout

On June 18, the OceanGate sub was launched in the Atlantic Ocean above the site of the Titanic shipwreck.

After one hour 45 minutes it lost contact with the mothership on the surface. OceanGate Expeditions took eight hours to report the missing sub to the US Coast Guard after it lost contact.

Days later, it was announced the five people aboard the sub were believed to have been killed in a likely implosion.

It was also revealed that a US Navy monitoring system picked up a possible sound of the implosion in the descent - but search efforts continued.

After announcing the death of the five passengers, it was later revealed that debris form the imploded sub was found near the site of the Titanic.

