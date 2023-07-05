All the red flag claims made about OceanGate's Titan sub: The carbon fibre hull, game controllers and worrying noises

5 July 2023, 12:22

Questions about the sub's safety were raised before disaster
Questions about the sub's safety were raised before disaster

By Will Taylor

Concerns about the Titan sub thought to have suffered a catastrophic implosion, killing all five aboard, were raised in the years prior to the doomed mission to the Titanic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Multiple reports of experts questioning the safety of the submarine have emerged since the vessel vanished in June - with its debris later found on the sea bed.

Canadian authorities are investigating what happened and have pulled some of the wreckage ashore, which showed how severely the Titan had shattered.

The tragedy killed Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, which owned the vessel, as well as British billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet, businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.

These are the alleged issues that emerged before the journey.

Read more: Who was Stockton Rush? The OceanGate CEO and explorer killed in Titanic sub 'catastrophic implosion'

Fears about the sub were raised in the years before the disaster
Fears about the sub were raised in the years before the disaster. Picture: Alamy

Carbon fibre parts in the hull

Arnie Weissmann, editor-in-chief of Travel Weekly, said she spoke to Mr Rush about the carbon fibre used in the Titan's hull, which has been questioned.

He said Rush told her he bought carbon fibre for the sub "at a big discount" because "it was past its shelf life use in airplanes".

Speaking to the Washington Post, Mr Weissmann recalled: "I responded right away, saying, 'Don’t you have any concerns about that?’

Read more: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush boasted of ‘expired’ materials used to build sub, passenger who almost joined says

"He was very dismissive and said: 'No, it's perfectly fine. Having all these certifications for airplanes is one thing, but the carbon fibre was perfectly sound.'"

Some experts have argued carbon fibre should not have been used, and suggested water could have seeped into space between the carbon fibre and titanium.

But this will not be known until the official investigation is concluded.

The OceanGate sub ripped apart in a suspected implosion
The OceanGate sub ripped apart in a suspected implosion. Picture: Alamy

Struck by lightning

The Titan was damaged after a lightning strike in the Bahamas, Rush revealed in 2020.

He said the sub was hit during a test dive in 2018 in an episode that has again raised questions about the carbon fibre hull.

Rush admitted if the lightning had hit it directly it could have could have had deadly consequences.

"Fortunately, it was not a direct strike," he told Matt Burdyny, the vice president of Teledyne Marine.

"A direct strike to the carbon fibre probably would have taken us totally out."

Read more: Titan sub was badly damaged after being struck by lightning, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush reveals in resurfaced interview

Rush had said noises were normal on subs
Rush had said noises were normal on subs. Picture: Alamy

Video game controller

One of the starkest images from OceanGate's material released before the disaster were photos of crew members using a games controller to operate the sub.

OceanGate said it was using the controller as one of several off-the-shelf parts to construct the sub.

Mr Rush was filmed by CBS in 2022, telling a correspondent: "We run the whole thing with this game controller."

It is unknown if it had any customisation beyond being hooked up to the sub.

Experts are investigating the wreckage
Experts are investigating the wreckage. Picture: Alamy

Zip ties holding parts in place and flammable flooring

Concerns by a former OceanGate employee have emerged since the disaster.

David Lochridge was raising the alarm about a raft of issues onboard when he carried out a check on the Titan.

According to the New Yorker, he found an iridium satellite beacon had been secured with zip ties, the floor was highly flammable and thruster cables represented "snagging hazards".

Lochridge, who worked as director of marine operations, was sacked after voicing his worries.

He ultimately warned Rush risked killing "himself and others in the quest to boost his ego" and branded the Titan "an accident waiting to happen".

Read more: "Safety is just pure waste": Lost Titanic sub’s creator made chilling comment in 2022 interview as search becomes "bleak"

Dismissed reports of worrying noises

Footage shows how Rush spoke about a crew member reporting a loud bang on the sub when it was on the surface.

But he dismissed it in a clip from The Travel Show on the BBC, saying all subs make some kind of noise.

Separately, a sub expert told him he heard a "flaw" that sounded like part of the craft was being crushed or damaged.

Karl Stanley was invited by Stockton Rush to try the vessel in the Bahamas in April 2019.

Read more: OceanGate boss Stockton Rush dismissed crew report of 'really loud bang' on Titan sub saying all vessels make noise

Rush took the controls and told Stanley that the noise he heard was just creaking.

But Stanley, who runs a tourist submersible firm in Honduras, said it dawned on him after that the noise probably indicated a danger.

He sent an email to Rush, setting out his belief that it "sounded like a flaw/defect in one area being acted on by the tremendous pressures and being crushed/damaged".

Emails obtained by the New York Times show he worried part of the hull "is breaking down" and he said Rush should go slower with making the sub. He said he got no reply.

John Berylson has died aged 70

'Beloved' Millwall owner and chairman John Berylson dies aged 70 in 'tragic accident'

The victims were stabbed to death in Elthorne Road, Islington

Man charged with double murder of boy, 15, and man, 23, in Islington 'music video killings'
Morale in the NHS is at an all-time low, says NHS hospital boss

Morale in the NHS is at an all-time low says NHS hospital boss, as it turns 75

Frontline NHS staff will rub shoulders with royalty in a special ceremony to mark the institution's 75th anniversary.

Happy Birthday NHS: Edward and Sophie to attend service to mark 75 years of the National Health Service
Israel Palestinians

Israel completes withdrawal after two-day raid into militant stronghold

Australia Hong Kong National Security Law

Australian PM criticises Hong Kong over pursuit of activists

The Titan made a "really loud" noise

OceanGate boss Stockton Rush dismissed crew report of 'really loud bang' on Titan sub saying all vessels make noise
Koreas Tensions

North Korean satellite not capable of spying from space

The wedding package includes 100 chicken nuggets and 100 cheeseburgers

McDonald's launches £185 wedding package with burgers and McNuggets

Boris Johnson has been cleared of further lockdown breaches at Chequers - the PM's country residence

Boris cleared of further lockdown breaches - but Partygate accuser faces own investigation as Met probe two 'parties'

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Plans to relocate the pair have been "shelved".

Prince Andrew’s move to former Harry and Meghan home ‘quietly shelved’ after Sarah Ferguson breast cancer surgery
Kate arriving at Wimbledon

Princess of Wales delights fans at Wimbledon as she drops in on Court 18 to watch British No1 Katie Boulter
A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations

Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?
Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty
'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says
Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

