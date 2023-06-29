Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush boasted of ‘expired’ materials used to build sub, passenger who almost joined says

29 June 2023, 20:05 | Updated: 29 June 2023, 20:07

Stockton Rush reportedly used expired carbon fiber on the sub.
Stockton Rush reportedly used expired carbon fiber on the sub. Picture: Alamy/Getty/OceanGate

By Jenny Medlicott

New evidence has emerged about the sub that killed all five passengers on board after imploding to suggest it was unfit for the treacherous expedition ahead.

Arnie Weissmann, editor-in-chief of Travel Weekly, has revealed the haunting conversation he had with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush before the day of the fatal expedition.

Mr Weissmann was originally set to join the June expedition but was forced to back out due to schedule clashes.

But Mr Weissmann has now revealed more evidence that CEO Rush cut corners when developing the vessel.

According to the Travel Weekly editor, Rush boasted about how he had bought carbon fibre for the sub “at a big discount” because “it was past its shelf life use in airplanes”.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Mr Weissmann went on: “I responded right away, saying, 'Don’t you have any concerns about that?’

“He was very dismissive and said: 'No, it’s perfectly fine. Having all these certifications for airplanes is one thing, but the carbon fibre was perfectly sound.'"

Experts have already stressed how carbon fibre was a poor choice of material for the sub – but materials past their expiry date could have made the sub even more susceptible to vulnerabilities, some have claimed.

Experts have even suggested that water may have seeped into the spaces where the carbon fibre met pieces of titanium.

It comes after a series of other reports about how the CEO cut corners when developing the sub.

Read more: OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising $250,000 trips to the Titanic wreckage - despite implosion that killed five

CEO Stockton Rush reportedly cut some corners to make the sub.
CEO Stockton Rush reportedly cut some corners to make the sub. Picture: Alamy

Read more: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush believed 'anomalies' could be detected in sub 'before critical pressure', 2020 Q&A reveals

Read more: First photos show Titanic sub debris brought ashore after craft imploded killing all five aboard

In a 2022 interview with journalist David Pogue on the ‘Unsung Science’ podcast, the CEO said: “At some point, safety is just pure waste. I mean, if you just want to be safe, don't get out of bed, don't get in your car, don't do anything. At some point, you're going to take some risk, and it really is a risk-reward question.”

"I think I can do this just as safely while breaking the rules,” he added.

Meanwhile in a video posted to Youtube last year, where the Oceangate CEO tells Mexican actor Alan Estrada about the sub’s seven-inch thick acrylic window, Rush admits in the clip he had “broken some rules to make this”.

It comes after it emerged on Wednesday that "presumed human remains" of the five passengers on board the Titan sub had been recovered from the wreckage, the US Coast Guard has said.

The US Coast Guard said in a statement: "United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident."

Debris from the sub was brought ashore on Wednesday.
Debris from the sub was brought ashore on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Jason Neubauer, a captain with the Marine Board of Investigation, said: "The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy.

"There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again."

Pictures released on Wednesday showed workers moving a panel with a complex set of wiring and tubes as the debris was brought in at a Canadian Coast Guard pier at St John's in Newfoundland.

An investigation into what happened to the OceanGate Expeditions vessel has since been opened, with experts believing it imploded.

British billionaire Hamish Harding was aboard, along with Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French explorer, Shahzada Dawood, a UK-based Pakistani businessman who was a board member of the Prince's Trust charity, his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, who went to Strathclyde University in Glasgow, and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Greta Thunberg

Zelensky meets Thunberg and others to address war’s effect on Ukraine’s ecology

Benjamin Mendy claims to have slept with 10,000 women

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy claims he's 'slept with 10,000 women', as rape re-trial begins

Tiffany’s flagship store on New York’s Fifth Avenue

Electrical fire sends smoke billowing from under New York’s famous Tiffany store

The federal courthouse in New York

Three charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public

Live
Sadiq Khan is being grilled by Londoners

State of London live: Mayor Sadiq Khan faces questions over Ulez and policing

The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising $250,000 trips to the Titanic wreckage - despite last week's fatal implosion

OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising $250,000 trips to the Titanic wreckage - despite implosion that killed five

The tourist filmed carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the brickwork of Italy's historic Colosseum lives in Britain

Tourist caught carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the wall of Colosseum lives in Britain, Italian police say

A person protests outside the Supreme Court in Washington

Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in US college admissions

Colosseum in Rome

Man filmed carving name on Colosseum is tourist living in Britain, police say

Thousands more police officers have been deployed, as violence continues to rage in Paris

France deploys 40,000 more police, as officers tear gas Paris protesters led by mother of teen boy 'executed' by officer

General Sergei Surovikin,

Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ believed to be detained following Wagner mutiny

Both Gemma Barton and Craig Crouch have denied the charges.

Parents ‘repeatedly abused’ 10-month-old son as he was found dead in cot with 39 rib fractures and 19 bruises

The protesters were doused in milk

Just Stop Oil protesters covered in milk as they carry out latest road blocking slow march

Cars burn after a march for Nahel in Nanterre

40,000 officers deployed across France amid violence after boy shot by police

Braverman spoke to Parliament

'Unfair Brits are forced to absorb thousands': Braverman's fury after Rwanda plan ruled 'unlawful' as Govt plots appeal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Madonna back home after spell in intensive care

Madonna back home and 'in the clear' after stay in intensive care with serious bacterial infection
Vladimir Putin has drawn a smiley face as his regime continues to 'clean house'

Putin draws bizarre smiley face and poses for selfies, as Kremlin 'cleans house' after failed Wagner Group march
A key witness has claimed suspect Christian Brueckner told him ‘she didn’t scream’

Key Madeleine McCann witness reveals moment suspect Christian Brueckner 'confessed' and how 'she didn’t scream'
Alexis Tsipras

Greece’s left-wing opposition leader steps down after crushing election defeat

The temperature could approach 40C

Temperatures to hit 'mid to high 30s' next month with 40C predicted only if an 'extreme event' takes place
Laurence Knight was found guilty of sexual assault, but not guilty of rape

Met police officer found guilty of sexually assaulting woman on Brighton stag do two weeks before wedding
A Slovenian soldier deployed for the removal of a border fence steps on the razor wire at the border crossing with Croatia in Krmacina, Slovenia

Migrant smugglers ‘gave children sleeping pills’ to keep quiet

Aspartame may be carcinogenic

What is aspartame and what soft drinks is it in? Sweetener used in several popular products could cause cancer
Pilgrims cast stones at a pillar in the stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Muslim pilgrims take part in stoning of the devil as Hajj pilgrimage winds down

Daniel Kawczynski, the UK's tallest MP, posted the picture alongside Rishi Sunak

‘Raising concerns’: Photo of PM Rishi Sunak next to UK’s tallest MP Dan Kawczynski goes viral

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Royal accounts have shown heating was turned down at Buckingham Palace to save money

Heating turned down at Buckingham Palace to save costs with overall spending up £21m - full breakdown of royal accounts
Frogmore Cottage underwent extensive renovations under Meghan and Harry's watch

Harry and Meghan vacate Frogmore Cottage six months after King Charles gave marching orders, palace confirms
Grayson Perry received his knighthood dressed as his alter-ego Claire

Grayson Perry collects knighthood from Prince William dressed as female alter-ego Claire

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful
James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Ed Milliband

Green energy is not a ‘climate luxury’ it’s ‘energy bills necessity’, Ed Miliband tells LBC
Andrew Marr spoke about the challenges of facing both the climate and cost of living crises

Andrew Marr: Ministers know they must tackle the climate crisis but they are also fighting the cost of living crisis
Tom Swarbrick admonishes Thames Water

'It's the corporate greed playbook': Tom Swarbrick accuses debt-ridden Thames Water of exhibiting 'disaster capitalism'
Shelagh and Labour MP

Tories have treated taxpayers' money 'recklessly' comprising pupils safety at school says Shadow Education Secretary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit