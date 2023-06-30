Bodies of Titan sub victims unlikely to be found as deep sea dive firm 'completes off-shore operations'

30 June 2023, 07:23

It comes after 'human remains' were found within the wreckage
It comes after 'human remains' were found within the wreckage. Picture: Alamy/Handout/Social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The bodies of five people who were killed in a 'catastrophic implosion' on OceanGate's Titan submersible are unlikely to ever be found.

Pelagic Research Services - whose deep diving robot Odysseus 6K found Titan debris - said 'off-shore operations' had finished one week after it was announced that the victims had died in a catastrophic implosion.

Those killed include British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

OceanGate's CEO Stockton Rush was also on the vessel, as was French Navy veteran Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

A US Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbour of St. John‚Äôs N.L. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible.
A US Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbour of St. John‚Äôs N.L. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. Picture: Alamy
The five victims had coffee before setting off on their deep dive trip
The five victims had coffee before setting off on their deep dive trip. Picture: Handout/La Terre

It comes after the US Coast Guard said presumed human remains have been recovered from the Titan sub wreckage.

The US Coast Guard said in a statement: "United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident."

Read More: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush boasted of ‘expired’ materials used to build sub, passenger who almost joined says

Read More: OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising $250,000 trips to the Titanic wreckage - despite implosion that killed five

Jason Neubauer, a captain with the Marine Board of Investigation, said: "The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy.

"There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again."

Investigators searching the debris field on Monday said they were "taking precautions" in case they discovered the passengers' bodies.

But that is now unlikely to happen with search teams called off.

OceanGate's CEO Stockton Rush apparently boasted about using expired materials on the Titan sub
OceanGate's CEO Stockton Rush apparently boasted about using expired materials on the Titan sub. Picture: OceanGate

An investigation into how the Titan sub imploded is expected to take place, with particular questions over the safety of the vessel.

There are also questions about Mr Rush's apparent disregard for safety, which included 'boasting' about using expired materials to build the sub that ultimately imploded.

Arnie Weissmann, editor-in-chief of Travel Weekly, was set to join the trip to see the Titanic wreckage, but pulled out due to scheduling issues.

According to the Travel Weekly editor, Rush boasted about how he had bought carbon fibre for the sub “at a big discount” because “it was past its shelf life use in airplanes”.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Mr Weissmann went on: “I responded right away, saying, 'Don’t you have any concerns about that?’

“He was very dismissive and said: 'No, it’s perfectly fine. Having all these certifications for airplanes is one thing, but the carbon fibre was perfectly sound.'"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The prankster nearly plummets off the cliff edge

Daredevil prankster nearly falls to his death as he slips after jumping over canyon barrier

Kristina Baikova, 28, died in a fall from her apartment in Moscow

VP of Russian bank Kristina Baikova, 28, falls to her death from window of Moscow apartment

Rioting and looting has spread across France and into Belgium after police shot dead a teenage driver in Paris

Violence and looting spreads across France after police ‘execution’ of teenager - as Macron parties with Elton

The new RAF chief Sir Richard Knighton has apologised

RAF illegally discriminated against white males in bid to boost diversity, inquiry finds

A third night of unrest has hit France.

Officer who shot French-Algerian teenager, 17, charged with homicide and apologises to family as riots rage on

The store only reopened in April this year.

Tiffany & Co flagship store runs ablaze just months after launch of $500m renovations

Rishi Sunak is to launch the plans on Friday.

Rishi Sunak to recruit 300,000 new doctors and nurses in biggest shake up in NHS history

Travis Scott

Travis Scott will not face criminal charges over Astroworld crowd surge – lawyer

Cars burn after a march for Nahel in Nanterre

Thousands of police deployed across France as clashes continue after shooting

The federal courthouse in New York

Three charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public

Sadiq Khan was grilled at LBC's State of London debate

'Failure would be doing nothing': Sadiq Khan heckled and applauded as he defends controversial Ulez scheme

Greta Thunberg

Zelensky meets Thunberg and others to address war’s effect on Ukraine’s ecology

Carmelle was reported as missing on Sunday.

Girl, 13, from Yorkshire who ‘vanished’ from London party found ‘safe and well’

Google office

Google to remove news links in Canada over online news law

Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child.

‘It’s never too late to become a mother’: Naomi Campbell, 53, welcomes second child

Stockton Rush reportedly used expired carbon fiber on the sub.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush boasted of ‘expired’ materials used to build sub, passenger who almost joined says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Benjamin Mendy claims to have slept with 10,000 women

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy claims he's 'slept with 10,000 women', as rape re-trial begins
Tiffany’s flagship store on New York’s Fifth Avenue

Electrical fire sends smoke billowing from under New York’s famous Tiffany store

Sadiq Khan is being grilled by Londoners

State of London as it happened: Sadiq Khan heckled and applauded over Ulez as Mayor quizzed on transport and policing
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles
OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising $250,000 trips to the Titanic wreckage - despite last week's fatal implosion

OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising $250,000 trips to the Titanic wreckage - despite implosion that killed five
The tourist filmed carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the brickwork of Italy's historic Colosseum lives in Britain

Tourist caught carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the wall of Colosseum lives in Britain, Italian police say
A person protests outside the Supreme Court in Washington

Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in US college admissions

Colosseum in Rome

Man filmed carving name on Colosseum is tourist living in Britain, police say

Thousands more police officers have been deployed, as violence continues to rage in Paris

France deploys 40,000 more police, as officers tear gas Paris protesters led by mother of teen boy 'executed' by officer
General Sergei Surovikin,

Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ believed to be detained following Wagner mutiny

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Royal accounts have shown heating was turned down at Buckingham Palace to save money

Heating turned down at Buckingham Palace to save costs with overall spending up £21m - full breakdown of royal accounts
Frogmore Cottage underwent extensive renovations under Meghan and Harry's watch

Harry and Meghan vacate Frogmore Cottage six months after King Charles gave marching orders, palace confirms
Grayson Perry received his knighthood dressed as his alter-ego Claire

Grayson Perry collects knighthood from Prince William dressed as female alter-ego Claire

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful
James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Ed Milliband

Green energy is not a ‘climate luxury’ it’s ‘energy bills necessity’, Ed Miliband tells LBC
Andrew Marr spoke about the challenges of facing both the climate and cost of living crises

Andrew Marr: Ministers know they must tackle the climate crisis but they are also fighting the cost of living crisis
Tom Swarbrick admonishes Thames Water

'It's the corporate greed playbook': Tom Swarbrick accuses debt-ridden Thames Water of exhibiting 'disaster capitalism'
Shelagh and Labour MP

Tories have treated taxpayers' money 'recklessly' comprising pupils safety at school says Shadow Education Secretary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit