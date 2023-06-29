OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising $250,000 trips to the Titanic wreckage - despite implosion that killed five

OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising $250,000 trips to the Titanic wreckage - despite last week's fatal implosion. Picture: Alamy/social media

By StephenRigley

OceanGate's website still includes pages advertising trips to the Titanic - 11 days after five people, including the company CEO, were killed on its doomed Titan submersible.

A page titled 'Titan Expedition - Explore the Titanic' was still available on Thursday which offered a chance to dive to the shipwreck in the company's submersible.

The page states: "Intrepid travelers will sail from the Atlantic coast of Canada for an 8-day expedition to dive on the iconic wreck that lies 380 miles offshore and 3,800 meters below the surface.

"You dive will provide not only a thrilling and unique travel experience, but also help the scientific community learn more about the wreck and the deep ocean environment."

Advert for Explore the Titanic expedition on OceanGate Expeditions website. Picture: social media

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush who died in the implosion. Picture: social media

It lists two 'missions' in June 2024 and says the June 2023 mission is "currently underway".

The trips will not be going ahead. It appears the website has not been updated following the tragedy which killed OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, French explorer PH Nargeolet, Pakastani businessman and his son, Shahzada and Suleman Dawood and British businessman Hamish Harding

The page also lists renowned Nargeolet, as an expert "who may join you on [the] expedition".

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic. Picture: Alamy

Titan's remains were found near the Titanic shipwreck, 12,500ft below the Atlantic Ocean. Picture: social media

Canadian police are considering whether "criminal, federal, or provincial laws" were broken in the lead up to the Titan submersible disaster.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police will examine "the circumstances that led to the deaths" of the five crew on board the sub and decide "whether or not a full investigation is warranted".

Titan suffered a "catastrophic implosion" during a voyage to the wreckage of the Titanic, 12,500ft beneath the Atlantic.

Several parts of the ship were brought ashore earlier in the afternoon, including the sub's nose and a large panel which appears to be from its tail end.

Amid those recovered pieces, Coast Guard officials said they discovered what they believed to be human remains, which will now be transported aboard a ship to a port in the United States where they will undergo testing and analysis.