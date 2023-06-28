First photos show Titanic sub debris brought ashore after craft imploded and killed all five aboard on doomed mission

28 June 2023, 15:42 | Updated: 28 June 2023, 16:01

The OceanGate sub has is thought to have imploded, and its debris will now be investigated
The OceanGate sub has is thought to have imploded, and its debris will now be investigated. Picture: Alamy/OceanGate

By Will Taylor

Debris from the doomed Titanic submersible have been brought ashore after it imploded and killed all five passengers aboard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first pictures show workers moving a panel with a complex set of wiring and tubes.

The Titan sub vanished earlier in June before the debris confirmed it had been destroyed.

The remains were found about 1,600ft from the Titanic.

The submersible was taking five passengers down to see the wreck of the famous passenger liner but it vanished on Sunday, June 22.

The debris has been brought ashore
The debris has been brought ashore. Picture: Alamy
The debris was taken to land by crane
The debris was taken to land by crane. Picture: Alamy

The wreck is 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, in the Atlantic, and some 12,000ft below the surface.

An investigation into what happened to the OceanGate Expeditions vessel has been opened, with experts believing it imploded.

British billionaire Hamish Harding was aboard, along with Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French explorer, Shahzada Dawood, a UK-based Pakistani businessman who was a board member of the Prince's Trust charity, his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, who went to Strathclyde University in Glasgow, and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate.

Panels are brought ashore by workers
Panels are brought ashore by workers. Picture: Alamy

A debris field was found close to the Titanic's wreck, which was said at the time to have been a landing frame and a rear cover.

Richard Garriott, president of the Explorers' Club and friend to Mr Harding, said the field debris field implies a "break up of the submersible at depth… a catastrophic failure, an implosion".

Updates to follow

