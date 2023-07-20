French sub expert who died in Titan disaster is honoured by James Cameron for ‘inspiring explorers all over the world’

20 July 2023, 14:22

Director James Cameron (bottom right) paid tribute to PH Nargeolet at a memorial event
Director James Cameron (bottom right) paid tribute to PH Nargeolet at a memorial event. Picture: Getty/Alamy/Facebook

By Asher McShane

The French explorer and under sea expert who died in the ‘catastrophic implosion’ of the sub mission to the Titanic has been honoured by by deep sea divers and director James Cameron.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, died alongside OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son Suleman on the descent to the ship’s wreck.

PH Nargeolet’s life was honoured at an event live-streamed on Facebook. He was part of the first mission to the wreck of the Titanic more than three decades ago.

In a video tribute, he was said to have “inspired generations of ocean lovers, divers and explorers over the world.”

Around eighty per cent of items recovered from the wreck site by heritage company RMS Titanic Inc were found by Mr Nargeolet. RMS Titanic Inc owns the salvage rights for the shipwreck.

Read more: EU backs down in diplomatic row after calling Falkland Islands by Argentine name

Read more: Devastated friends pay tribute to GB hockey player Mike Hammond after star dies in car crash aged 33

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, director of a deep ocean research project dedicated to the Titanic, poses next to a miniature version of the sunken ship in 2013
Paul-Henri Nargeolet, director of a deep ocean research project dedicated to the Titanic, poses next to a miniature version of the sunken ship in 2013. Picture: Getty

The company said on its website that Mr Nargeolet will be “always in our hearts and thoughts” and was “a true explorer of his time.”

“The compassion and support from those in the community is felt deeply by friends and family alike,” the firm added in a statement on Facebook.

Jessica Sanders, the company’s president, said at the event honouring his life: “PH was a giant of a man, and an inspiration in and of himself.”

James Cameron, who directed the blockbuster film Titanic, said he was “honoured to be considered as a peer” by Mr Nargeolet.

The Titan sub's wreck after being recovered from the ocean floor
The Titan sub's wreck after being recovered from the ocean floor. Picture: Alamy

“He lived a large life, a life full of adventure,” he added. “It seemed there were so many dives, so many adventures ahead.”

He described him as a “legendary explorer.”

“PH dove the Titanic wreck for the first time in 1987. The work that he and his team had already done paved the way for my team.

“His example inspired me to be bold - he and his team had shown what was possible. We had so many stories to share.

“It was exhilarating for me to feel included by this legendary explorer.”

Malte Fiebing-Petersen, president of the German Titanic Society said: “A lot of the knowledge we have of the wreck site today is based on PH’s work.

“We mourn with his family and his friends. He dedicated his life to the most famous shipwreck in the world.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Carrick will serve a minimum 30 years in prison after admitting to 85 offences

Watchdog launches multiple investigations into claims Met Police failed to take David Carrick allegations seriously

The pair announced their split after seven years together earlier this week.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara to divorce amid reports of ‘differences’ on having kids – but $100m prenup stands

Ronan Keating paid tribute to his brother at his funeral

Ronan Keating weeps as he pays tribute to brother Ciarán at funeral after horror crash death

Boots plans to close 300 stores

Boots stores closure: First of 300 shops begin to close - here's the full list

A firefighting helicopter dumps water in Mandra, west of Athens

Blaze near Athens contained but Europe’s heatwave keeps authorities on alert

Protester Salwan Momika appears outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm

Iraq expels Swedish ambassador as protester desecrates Koran in Sweden

Lesley Cawthorne has pleaded for her father to be freed

Daughter of man accused of killing terminally ill wife begs authorities to free him and 'put family back together'

RMT and Aslef have confirmed fresh travel disruption for July 2023

When are the train strikes in July? Full list of dates and services affected

Police during a search operation for a dangerous wild animal near the village of Kleinmachnow in the southern suburbs of Berlin

German police hunt for lioness on the loose on the outskirts of Berlin

London Underground sign alongside a picture of a running tube train in service

London Underground tube strikes: July dates and which lines are affected

The actor opened up about his recent wedding to Emma Krokdal.

Dolph Lundgren, 65, ties knot with 27-year-old fiancée after lung cancer prognosis gave him ‘2-3 years to live’

An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport

American Airlines makes 1.3 billion dollars as travel booms and fuel prices drop

Businesses are hoping people will still try to make it into London

The London businesses trying to incentivise people to travel during next week's Tube strike - steak for £15 anyone?

The EU has provoked ire in London over its text with Argentina

'Entirely unacceptable': EU backs down in diplomatic row after calling Falkland Islands by Argentine name

The Women's World Cup 2023 is taking place in Australia and New Zealand

Key players, fixtures and tournament favourites: Everything you need to know about the Women's World Cup

Forest fires breaking out in Italy alongside a street temperature signs that read 40 degrees

Where is the heatwave in Europe and when will it end?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Philana Holmes and her daughter Olivia Caraballo, 7, in court in Fort Lauderdale

Girl awarded $800,000 after she got second-degree burns from a McDonald’s chicken nugget

Emergency services work at a building destroyed by a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine

At least 21 injured in third night of Russian air attacks on Ukraine’s south

Tom on JSO

'Am I complicit in a Holocaust?' asks Tom Swarbrick, as Just Stop Oil compares oil and gas giants to Nazis
A rainy and grey city of London as two firefighters tackle wildfires in Greece

Is the European heatwave coming to the UK?

The counter-protest took place in southeast London

'Just Stop P*****g people off!': Counter-protesters surround eco-mob to stop their latest slow march stunt
Both two and five-year fixed-rate deals have dropped

Hope for homeowners as average mortgage rates fall for first time in months

Hammond has died aged 33 as his friends paid tribute

Devastated friends pay tribute to GB hockey player Mike Hammond after star dies in car crash aged 33
A dingo walks on a beach on K’gari on Monday

Dingo pack leader killed after attacking jogger on Australian tourist island

Tobias Ellwood in Afghanistan and right, members of the Taliban examine munitions

Senior Tory MP lauded by Taliban after saying Afghanistan had improved under its rule apologises for 'poor wording'
Fans gather in front of a statue of martial artist Bruce Lee to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death

Bruce Lee fans mark 50 years since martial arts legend’s death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan asked to return back to the US with the Bidens

Harry and Meghan 'asked to return to US on Air Force One with the Bidens' after Queen's funeral
Daniel Craig accused of not standing up for the Princess of Wales

Should Mr Bond stand up for royalty? Daniel Craig embroiled in etiquette row after staying seated for Kate
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California

Harry and Meghan could be forced to 'downsize' Montecito mansion after Spotify deal collapses

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

blind traveller

Disabled caller echoes Andy Burnham's concerns as they say rail office closures make travel 'impossible' for blind people
Lewis Goodall

'Do we really want to saddle them with this?', asks Lewis Goodall as 28,000 convicted for Covid rule breaches
Tom and Energy Secretary

Blocking all new North Sea oil and gas projects is 'absurd' and puts UK at 'behest of Putin' says Energy Secretary
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we seeing a revival of Tony Blair's New Labour?

Burnham and Marr

Mayor Andy Burnham urges Labour to prioritise 'relieving child poverty' when 'resources allow'
Ex-cop claims white police officers were 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Ex-cop claims police forces are 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Lewis Goodall

'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised
Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Liam Kavanagh and Rupert Read, Co-Directors of the Climate Majority Project, write of how we can fight the climate crisis.

People know time’s up for a safe climate. What’s next?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit