Devastated friends pay tribute to GB hockey player Mike Hammond after star dies in car crash aged 33

Hammond has died aged 33 as his friends paid tribute. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Will Taylor

Tributes have been paid to GB hockey player Mike Hammond who has died in a car accident in Canada.

The 33-year-old died late on Wednesday, his club announced, as devastated friends left tributes.

"The Nottingham Panthers are devastated to report that Mike Hammond, who played for the club last season, has passed away in a car crash," the club said.

"Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and team-mates. Rest in peace Hammy - you will never be forgotten."

The Brighton-born sportsman played in Canada, Germany and Denmark.

Friends paid tribute, having enjoyed time with him shortly before the tragedy. Picture: Instagram

He played for Great Britain internationally, and went with them to the Ice Hockey World Championship in 2019 and 2021.

One friend posted a tribute on Instagram saying they had enjoyed a "great day" the day before the accident.

"Words can not describe how much you will be missed Mikey. I am so lucky to have shared such a great day at the lake with you yesterday trading laughs and stories. Rest in peace my brother," he said.

Hammond, right, has died in a car crash. Picture: Alamy

Another friend, Dylan Machnee, said: "I always thought that the 4 of us would grow old and wise together.

"30 years from now we'd do Christmas with the next generations of Hammond's and Machnee's, even though you and I may have just ended up the cool uncles.

"I am so proud of everything you accomplished. I'll miss our talks, reflecting on all the dumb s*** we have done and trying to figure out how we become the better us. I love you brother and I'll miss you even more."

Former club Manchester Storm said: "We are all devastated by the loss of Mike Hammond.

"Mike was part of our Storm family for two seasons and he remained a good friend to many here in Manchester."

He also played for Glasgow Clan and Coventry Blaze in the Elite Hockey League.

Ice Hockey UK said: "Great Britain ice hockey are devastated to announce that forward Mike Hammond has passed away... Our thoughts and condolences are with Mike’s family, friends and team-mates at this very difficult time."