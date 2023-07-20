Aled Jones 'robbed of £17k Rolex after machete-wielding thug confronted him and his son' in daylight raid

20 July 2023, 02:49

Aled Jones was confronted by a robber while strolling in Chiswick
Aled Jones was confronted by a robber while strolling in Chiswick. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Aled Jones is said to have been robbed of a £17,000 Rolex watch after a machete-wielding thug confronted him and his son in broad daylight.

The 52-year-old and his son Lucas, 18, were left shaken after being threatened while on a walk in west London on Friday.

Mr Jones had been targeted because of his Rolex Daytona, with the attacker waving a machete in him and his son's face, according to the Sun.

He reportedly handed over the watch instead of standing up to the thug, who was said to have been just a teenager.

"Aled was totally shocked as it came out of nowhere and all happened so fast," a source told the paper.

"The robber threatened him with the machete and demanded the Rolex. Luckily Aled was savvy enough not to put up fight for the watch while he was having a deadly weapon waved at him.

"The attacker had seen the Rolex and targeted him specifically.

"Although Aled was shaken afterwards, he was quite relieved.

"He was glad he and Lucas were not hurt and that they got home safely to the rest of their family.

"You can replace a watch and everyone realised it could have been a lot worse."

The Metropolitan Police said: "A 16-year-old was charged with one count of robbery.

"The charge ­follows a robbery on Friday July 7 on Chiswick Road.

"At about 17.40hrs a 52-year-old man reported he had been approached by a male who threatened him with a machete and demanded his watch."

The youth, who has denied the attack, is understood to be facing a trial next month.

