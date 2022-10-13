Doctors furious after NHS bosses share TikTok about luxurious head offices

13 October 2022, 03:41 | Updated: 13 October 2022, 03:47

The controversial video has since been removed.
The controversial video has since been removed. Picture: TikTok/Barts Health NHS trust

By Emma Soteriou

Doctors have been left furious after an NHS trust shared a video showing off its luxurious head offices.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barts Health, which covers hospitals in east London as well as St Bartholomew’s, shared the clip of the corporate office in Canary Wharf, which boasted a £1,000 coffee machine and sleeping pods.

It was captioned: "Things in our office that just make sense."

The now-deleted video revealed "wellbeing rooms" on each floor, free snacks and curved computer screens.

There were also digital screens displaying live public transport updates, floor-to-ceiling windows and pods for working or "snoozing".

Doctors working for the trust were furious as they compared their own working facilities with the office.

Read more: Health Secretary concedes NHS needs improvement quickly

Read more: 'People are dying and you've done bugger all': Woman confronts Health Sec in the street over NHS waits

The British Medical Association’s Junior Doctors Committee said it was "sobering" to see the "no expenses spared" approach.

They added: "Meanwhile, executives cap locum rates, let doctors’ messes fall into disrepair, and claim that taking coffee on the wards is stealing patients’ supplies."

The committee went on to say: "Junior Doctors at Barts have created a joke ranking of available seats that include the lids of bins.

"This TikTok proudly shows offices with dedicated pods for snoozing. Never mind that doctors have to throw together plastic chairs to act as a bench if they want a nap.

"While the offices above front line staff are advertised as the height of luxury, wages are slashed and clinical services are cut.

"Barts Trust participates in the London Locum Cap that artificially suppresses market rates and serves to undervalue and demean drs across the capital."

A spokesman for Barts Health said: "We’re sorry for the offence caused, have deleted the video and will look for other ways to promote our trust as a place to work.

"Thanks to Barts Charity, we have improved wellbeing facilities for all staff in our hospitals, including dedicated wellbeing hubs, refurbished restrooms, new lockers and bike racks.

"But we know we still have a long way to go."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The UK is sending anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

UK to send anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine after wave of Russian rocket attacks

Truss and Kwarteng are facing mounting pressure to make more u-turns

Abandon tax cuts now: Advisers turn on Truss after she pledges to not reduce public spending

Camilla may not wear the Queen consort's crown to avoid upsetting India

Camilla may not wear Queen mother's crown at Charles' coronation to avoid upset over controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond

Alex Jones has been ordered to pay almost $1bn.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ordered to pay almost $1bn to Sandy Hook victims he defamed

1

Dangerous driver disqualified after ‘performing doughnuts in BMW while person was on roof’

Picture of Rebecca Steer and 'Grill Out' takeaway where she was struck

Man, 27, in court charged with murder after 'beautiful' woman, 22, died in hit-and-run outside takeaway

Max Hastings says Britain has been made to look ridiculous on the world stage

'What has this country done to itself?': Historian says Tory MPs unaware of UK's 'ridiculous' image internationally

1

Hospitals told to push back non-urgent surgery after amber alert over blood supply shortage

Firearms parts made using a 3D printer

Huge stash of 3D-printed gun parts and ammo seized in north London raid is one of UK's largest hauls

Andrew Marr live on LBC

Andrew Marr says Liz Truss is in ‘real trouble’ as she’s under huge pressure to make ‘undeliverable’ spending cuts

Emojis

10 emojis that make you look 'old' and 'out of touch' according to Gen Z

Jeni Larmour

High-flying student died after taking ketamine given to her by another on her first night of university, inquest rules

1

'My childhood was stolen from me': Reality star Paris Hilton claims she was sexually abused at boarding school for troubled teens
The tragic death took place in a city near San Francisco

Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper

During the pandemic more than 30 stores were closed as sales for homes and clothing were hit.

Marks and Spencer confirms 67 stores will shut over next five years as part of a major overhaul

Kate Garraway told Shelagh Fogarty on LBC that she’s been left feeling ‘very, very alone’ as she cares for husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway opens up on the struggles facing carers as she describes toll of looking after husband Derek Draper

Latest News

See more Latest News

First group of foreign travellers hold souvenirs after arriving at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Northern Taiwan

Tourists flock to Taiwan as Covid entry restrictions eased

United Nations Russia Ukraine

UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine

Alex Jones

Alex Jones ordered to pay 965 million dollars for Sandy Hook lies

Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet

Willie Spence

American Idol finalist dies in crash

E. Jean Carroll

Trump must sit for deposition in defamation case, judge rules

Russia Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

Wreckage in Lyman

Disaster fears rise after Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

Syria mosaic

Archaeologists dig up Roman mosaic in former rebel stronghold in Syria

Flooded valley

Senior German state official quits over 2021 flood response

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

bills

'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

Russian doll of idiocy

'It’s like a Russian doll of idiocy': James O’Brien slams government over problems it 'created and denies'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

Andrew Marr: The government can't deliver the spending cuts the UK needs

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK
Nick and Just stop Oil

'How utterly pathetic!': Nick Ferrari slams policing at climate protest

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit